Crime

Singapore Man Faces Charges for False Bomb Threat at Motorshow

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:31 pm EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 12:36 am EST
Singapore Man Faces Charges for False Bomb Threat at Motorshow

On January 15, in an incident that left the Singaporean automobile industry on edge, Cheng Yuan Kang, a 23-year-old man, was charged for transmitting a false bomb threat to the Instagram account of the Singapore Motorshow. The intriguing aspect of this crime is that the message was sent on January 13, during the third day of the Singapore Motorshow 2024, a crucial event in the city’s automobile industry held at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre. Cheng was purportedly at the venue when he sent the message.

Cheng’s False Bomb Threat

The message, chilling in its ominous brevity, claimed that ‘Eurokars is going to be burned down soon by bomb’. Eurokars, a prominent player in Singapore’s automotive market, was among the numerous motor distributors and dealers attending the event. The Singapore Motorshow, a significant annual event for automobile aficionados, ran from January 11 to January 14 this year. The incident, therefore, sent ripples of consternation through the industry.

Legal Consequences and Examination

Upon uncovering the source of the message, authorities arrested Cheng, who reportedly knew that the information he was disseminating was false. As a result of the incident, Cheng has been remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for a medical examination, a move indicating that the court may consider his mental condition in the proceedings. Cheng is scheduled to return to court on January 29.

Penalties if Convicted

If Cheng is convicted of the charge of communicating false information of a harmful thing, he faces stiff penalties under Singaporean law. He could be liable to a fine of up to S$50,000 (approximately US$37,500), or imprisonment for up to seven years, or both. The severity of the consequences emphasizes the seriousness with which Singapore treats such threats, particularly in light of the potential harm and chaos they can cause.

Crime Singapore
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

