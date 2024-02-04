Silver Alert: 59-year-old Waterville Man Missing, Last Phone Activity Traced to Woolwich

A Silver Alert, a public notification system to broadcast information about missing persons, especially senior citizens with Alzheimer's Disease, dementia, or other mental disabilities, has been activated for Michael Paul, a 59-year-old resident of Waterville. Paul was last seen at his domicile on Hazelwood Avenue on February 2, triggering concern among local authorities and his family.

A Digital Trail

The Waterville Police Department, in their official statement, revealed that the most recent transmission from Paul's mobile phone was picked up in the Woolwich area. This signal was registered on February 3 at approximately 3:20 am, almost a day after he was reportedly last seen. This electronic trace offers a potential lead in the ongoing investigation, yet the mode of Paul's transit remains a mystery. Authorities could not confirm whether he is on foot or had received transportation assistance from a third party.

Personal Details and Health Concerns

Michael Paul is reported to have cognitive issues, a factor that has amplified the urgency of the Silver Alert. In terms of physical description, he is a white male, stands approximately 5'9" tall, and weighs around 180 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes, features that could aid in his identification.

Call for Public Assistance

As the search intensifies, the authorities are likely to lean on the public for help. Citizens with any relevant information about Paul's whereabouts are urged to reach out to the Waterville Police Department. The collective effort of law enforcement and the community could be crucial in ensuring the safe return of Michael Paul.