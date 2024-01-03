Silent No More: Brothers Break Silence on Decades-old Sexual Abuse at Saint John’s High School

Three brothers, now septuagenarians, have broken their silence about the sexual abuse they suffered as students at Saint John’s High School in the 1960s. Allegedly victimized by their teacher, Richard ‘Dick’ Doyle, the men were only 15, 16, and 9 years old at the time of the abuse. Their accusations surfaced during a press conference led by Attorney Mitchell Garabedian, with the backing of Robert Hoatson, president of the non-profit organization, Road to Recovery, Inc.

A Deafening Silence from the School

The private boys’ school has been lambasted for its perceived inaction following the allegations. Despite the cry for justice, the victims’ pleas have been met with a lackluster response, further deepening their wounds. The school has acknowledged the accusations and recommends survivors report to the authorities. However, it promises transparency and a zero-tolerance policy for sexual misconduct, but the victims and their advocates demand more – an apology and financial compensation.

The Statute of Limitations: A Barrier to Justice

The case has shone a spotlight on the contentious issue of statutes of limitation in sexual abuse cases. The school’s headmaster has expressed regret, but no legal action has been taken due to the statute of limitations. The victims, along with activists, are advocating for reforms in Massachusetts law to allow older cases to be prosecuted. A 2014 law extended the statute of limitations for child sexual assault civil claims to individuals up to 53 years old. Unfortunately, this law does not apply to the brothers’ case.

The Aftermath: Lingering Trauma and a Call for Change

The brothers continue to grapple with the aftermath of the abuse, struggling with PTSD, depression, and other mental health issues. Their case underscores the profound, lasting impact of such crimes and amplifies the call for change in laws that hinder victims from seeking justice. Doyle, who remained with the school until his death in 1976, is currently untraceable.