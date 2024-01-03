en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Silent No More: Brothers Break Silence on Decades-old Sexual Abuse at Saint John’s High School

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:10 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:47 pm EST
Silent No More: Brothers Break Silence on Decades-old Sexual Abuse at Saint John’s High School

Three brothers, now septuagenarians, have broken their silence about the sexual abuse they suffered as students at Saint John’s High School in the 1960s. Allegedly victimized by their teacher, Richard ‘Dick’ Doyle, the men were only 15, 16, and 9 years old at the time of the abuse. Their accusations surfaced during a press conference led by Attorney Mitchell Garabedian, with the backing of Robert Hoatson, president of the non-profit organization, Road to Recovery, Inc.

A Deafening Silence from the School

The private boys’ school has been lambasted for its perceived inaction following the allegations. Despite the cry for justice, the victims’ pleas have been met with a lackluster response, further deepening their wounds. The school has acknowledged the accusations and recommends survivors report to the authorities. However, it promises transparency and a zero-tolerance policy for sexual misconduct, but the victims and their advocates demand more – an apology and financial compensation.

The Statute of Limitations: A Barrier to Justice

The case has shone a spotlight on the contentious issue of statutes of limitation in sexual abuse cases. The school’s headmaster has expressed regret, but no legal action has been taken due to the statute of limitations. The victims, along with activists, are advocating for reforms in Massachusetts law to allow older cases to be prosecuted. A 2014 law extended the statute of limitations for child sexual assault civil claims to individuals up to 53 years old. Unfortunately, this law does not apply to the brothers’ case.

The Aftermath: Lingering Trauma and a Call for Change

The brothers continue to grapple with the aftermath of the abuse, struggling with PTSD, depression, and other mental health issues. Their case underscores the profound, lasting impact of such crimes and amplifies the call for change in laws that hinder victims from seeking justice. Doyle, who remained with the school until his death in 1976, is currently untraceable.

0
Crime Education United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
13 seconds ago
Stanislaus County Jail Returns in A&E's 'Booked: First Day In'
The Stanislaus County Public Safety Center will once again grace the screens in A&E’s docu-series “Booked: First Day In.” Unlike the action-packed “COPS,” this series offers an immersive exploration of the booking and processing of individuals charged with crimes, ranging from misdemeanors to felonies. Through candid interviews with suspects, jail staff, and officers, the audience
Stanislaus County Jail Returns in A&E's 'Booked: First Day In'
Maine Counties Experience Surge in Arrests: An In-depth Look
2 mins ago
Maine Counties Experience Surge in Arrests: An In-depth Look
Florida Man Arrested in Moore County on Multiple Charges, Including Bank Fraud
3 mins ago
Florida Man Arrested in Moore County on Multiple Charges, Including Bank Fraud
Snohomish County Man Sentenced for Aiming Laser at Aircraft
32 seconds ago
Snohomish County Man Sentenced for Aiming Laser at Aircraft
Tri-Cities Man Sentenced to 23 Years for Wife's Murder and Arson
55 seconds ago
Tri-Cities Man Sentenced to 23 Years for Wife's Murder and Arson
Lawrenceville Community on Edge as Search for Missing Man Continues
1 min ago
Lawrenceville Community on Edge as Search for Missing Man Continues
Latest Headlines
World News
Ascension Seton Medical Center's Nurse Residents and Fellows Vote to Unionize
17 seconds
Ascension Seton Medical Center's Nurse Residents and Fellows Vote to Unionize
The Human Microbiome: A Frontier in Medical Research
18 seconds
The Human Microbiome: A Frontier in Medical Research
MLB Star Michael Brantley Retires to Embrace Family and Community Sports
1 min
MLB Star Michael Brantley Retires to Embrace Family and Community Sports
Brian Daboll: A Coach's Humor Amid the Giants' Struggles
2 mins
Brian Daboll: A Coach's Humor Amid the Giants' Struggles
PAIRS Foundation Launches Training Program Fostering Joy in Relationships
3 mins
PAIRS Foundation Launches Training Program Fostering Joy in Relationships
Healthcare Technology: A Paradigm Shift towards Enhanced Patient Care and Clinical Workflows
3 mins
Healthcare Technology: A Paradigm Shift towards Enhanced Patient Care and Clinical Workflows
UNLV Rebels Men's Basketball Team: Gearing up for Mountain West Conference Play
3 mins
UNLV Rebels Men's Basketball Team: Gearing up for Mountain West Conference Play
Killeen Community Mourns Loss of Beloved High School Football Coach
3 mins
Killeen Community Mourns Loss of Beloved High School Football Coach
Bryce Mitchell Imposes Personal Concussion Protocol, Criticizes UFC's Post-Fight Medical Assistance
3 mins
Bryce Mitchell Imposes Personal Concussion Protocol, Criticizes UFC's Post-Fight Medical Assistance
MW3 Players Overcome Holger 556 Camo Challenge Bug with Innovative Workaround
4 hours
MW3 Players Overcome Holger 556 Camo Challenge Bug with Innovative Workaround
Scotland Gears Up for 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup: A Look at the Team's Journey and Expectations
4 hours
Scotland Gears Up for 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup: A Look at the Team's Journey and Expectations
'Bonhoeffer': An Irish-Belgian Film Turning Ireland into WWII Germany
5 hours
'Bonhoeffer': An Irish-Belgian Film Turning Ireland into WWII Germany
Valve Unveils 'Boomer Shooter' Category on Steam
7 hours
Valve Unveils 'Boomer Shooter' Category on Steam
The Technological Revolution in Warehouse Inventory Management: A New Era of Efficiency and Precision
7 hours
The Technological Revolution in Warehouse Inventory Management: A New Era of Efficiency and Precision
Substandard and Falsified Medical Products: A Global Health Threat
12 hours
Substandard and Falsified Medical Products: A Global Health Threat
Kazakhstan Shines on Wanderlust's Editors' Hot List 2024
13 hours
Kazakhstan Shines on Wanderlust's Editors' Hot List 2024
Global Political Shift in 2024: Rise of the World Majority and BRICS
13 hours
Global Political Shift in 2024: Rise of the World Majority and BRICS
Oman: The Most Affordable Tax-Free Country for Relocation in 2024
14 hours
Oman: The Most Affordable Tax-Free Country for Relocation in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app