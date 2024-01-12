en English
Agriculture

Sikh Extremists Resurface Near Amritsar; Rice Prices to Rise in India

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:38 pm EST
In a disturbing resurgence, Sikh extremists have perpetrated a brutal act of violence near the Duburji octroi post, a mere five kilometers from Amritsar. The victim, Kedar Nath, a 32-year-old oil tanker driver, was tragically killed in the onslaught, and several truck and tanker drivers were looted. Eyewitnesses have accounted for a total of seven extremists involved in the attack. Following the incident, the assailants managed to evade capture, despite a brief encounter with the police.

A Glimpse of the Incident

The incident unfolded near the Duburji octroi post, a location a stone’s throw away from Amritsar. The extremists targeted Kedar Nath, a young man in his early thirties who made his living as an oil tanker driver. The fatal attack on him was not the only act of violence perpetrated by the extremists — several other drivers fell victim to their looting spree. The extremists, seven in number according to eyewitnesses, managed to escape the clutches of the police after a brief encounter following the incident.

Financial Implications at Stake

In a separate development that is bound to affect India’s population, the Central issue price of rice distributed through fair price shops is set to witness a hike. The increase, amounting to 20 paise per kilogram, is slated to take effect from January 16. This adjustment in price has been necessitated by a Rs 10 per quintal increase in the procurement price of paddy.

Justifying the Price Hike

V C Gangopadhyaya, the secretary of the Department of Food, has explained the rationale behind the price surge. According to him, the increase in price is required to offset the higher paddy procurement costs along with other rising expenses. This move follows a surge in rice exports from Vietnam and Thailand following restrictions in India, the world’s largest supplier, leading to higher prices. Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has highlighted the crucial role of agriculture as a key pillar of the economy.

Agriculture Crime India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

