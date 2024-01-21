Significant Pork Meat Seizure at Islamabad Airport Triggers Heightened Surveillance

In a noteworthy operation at Islamabad International Airport, Pakistan Customs officials have detained a Chinese national attempting to smuggle a significant amount of pork meat into the country. The seizure, which took place on a Saturday night, resulted in the confiscation of approximately 500 kilograms of prohibited meat. Customs Collector Naveed Elahi confirmed the incident.

A Ban on Pork in Pakistan

In Pakistan, a country deeply rooted in Islamic principles, the sale, storage, or trade of pork meat is entirely forbidden. The consumption of pork is considered haram (prohibited) in Islam, leading to strict regulations against its import and sale. This incident is a stark reminder of the zealous enforcement of these laws by Pakistani authorities.

The Involvement of Foreign Nationals

Reports suggest that there has been a growing trend of foreign nationals, particularly from China, smuggling banned pork meat into Pakistan. It is alleged that they have been aided by airport staff in these illicit activities. The illicit pork is reportedly sold to the Chinese community residing in the country, who might not share the same religious dietary restrictions as the local population.

Heightened Surveillance and Recent Confiscations

In response to the increasing smuggling attempts, Customs has enhanced its surveillance measures at Islamabad International Airport. This seizure follows a series of other successful confiscation efforts by Customs authorities. These include the recent seizure of non-duty paid luxury iPhones from various passengers entering Pakistan. The intensified efforts underline the commitment of Pakistan Customs to uphold the law and protect the country’s Islamic principles.