Crime

Significant Lead in Joel Jude ‘Coach J’ Unchuan’s Murder: Abandoned SUV Recovered

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:35 pm EST
Significant Lead in Joel Jude ‘Coach J’ Unchuan’s Murder: Abandoned SUV Recovered

The murder case of Joel Jude ‘Coach J’ Unchuan, a renowned talent manager and voice mentor in Cebu City, Philippines, has taken a significant turn as police recover the black sports utility vehicle (SUV) believed to be used for the transportation of Unchuan’s body. The vehicle was found abandoned near a carwash in Brgy. Yati, Liloan town, northern Cebu, and was taken into police custody on January 1, providing a substantial lead in the ongoing investigation.

Vehicle Abandonment and Recovery

Unchuan’s SUV was reportedly left near the carwash since December 31, a day after his body was discovered in a grassy area of Naga City, southern Cebu. The carwash attendant reported spotting the parked vehicle but did not probe further. The SUV’s recovery by the police is anticipated to unveil vital clues and progress the investigation.

Surveillance Footage: A Key to the Crime

Two men were seen leaving the SUV along a highway in Brgy. Yati, according to surveillance footage provided by a local tanod. This footage is now being used to identify the killers and has become a critical part of the investigation. Local officials and witnesses have been cooperative, contributing additional surveillance footage to assist the police in their efforts.

Commitment to Justice

The brutal murder of Unchuan, fondly known as ‘Coach J’ and celebrated for his role in Cebu’s Sinulog Idol, has shaken the community. The police are determined to bring those responsible to justice, and this development in the investigation represents a significant step towards that goal.

Crime Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

