Significant Lead in Joel Jude ‘Coach J’ Unchuan’s Murder: Abandoned SUV Recovered

The murder case of Joel Jude ‘Coach J’ Unchuan, a renowned talent manager and voice mentor in Cebu City, Philippines, has taken a significant turn as police recover the black sports utility vehicle (SUV) believed to be used for the transportation of Unchuan’s body. The vehicle was found abandoned near a carwash in Brgy. Yati, Liloan town, northern Cebu, and was taken into police custody on January 1, providing a substantial lead in the ongoing investigation.

Vehicle Abandonment and Recovery

Unchuan’s SUV was reportedly left near the carwash since December 31, a day after his body was discovered in a grassy area of Naga City, southern Cebu. The carwash attendant reported spotting the parked vehicle but did not probe further. The SUV’s recovery by the police is anticipated to unveil vital clues and progress the investigation.

Surveillance Footage: A Key to the Crime

Two men were seen leaving the SUV along a highway in Brgy. Yati, according to surveillance footage provided by a local tanod. This footage is now being used to identify the killers and has become a critical part of the investigation. Local officials and witnesses have been cooperative, contributing additional surveillance footage to assist the police in their efforts.

Commitment to Justice

The brutal murder of Unchuan, fondly known as ‘Coach J’ and celebrated for his role in Cebu’s Sinulog Idol, has shaken the community. The police are determined to bring those responsible to justice, and this development in the investigation represents a significant step towards that goal.