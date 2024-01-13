Significant Iranian Oil Smuggling Operation Busted in Sukkur

In a significant blow to illegal oil operations, law enforcement agencies in Sukkur, Pakistan, have unearthed and dismantled a substantial Iranian oil smuggling operation. The covert operation, based in the Ali Wahan area, reportedly involved selling smuggled Iranian oil to pump station owners.

Joint Operation Uncovers Oil Smuggling Ring

In a meticulously planned operation, multiple agencies collaborated to bust the smuggling ring. Customs Sukkur officials, intelligence agencies, and the local district administration converged on a flour mill in Ali Wahan, where they discovered the illegal activity. The operation resulted in the confiscation of a staggering 50,000 liters of unlawful Iranian oil, a significant dent in the region’s smuggling network.

Attempted Escape and Arrest

The raid wasn’t without its share of drama. As law enforcement descended on the mill, several truck drivers, presumably part of the smuggling operation, attempted to flee the location. Despite their efforts, two of the drivers were apprehended following an intense chase, along with their loaded vehicles. The detained drivers, along with two more individuals possibly connected to the operation, are now under investigation.

Impact on the Smuggling Network

This successful operation represents a substantial setback for the Iranian oil smuggling network in the region. The effects of this bust are expected to be far-reaching, disrupting the illegal sale of smuggled oil to pump station owners. It is a testament to the relentless efforts of the combined law enforcement agencies, signaling their commitment to uprooting such detrimental practices from the region.