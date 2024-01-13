en English
Crime

Significant Iranian Oil Smuggling Operation Busted in Sukkur

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:11 am EST
Significant Iranian Oil Smuggling Operation Busted in Sukkur

In a significant blow to illegal oil operations, law enforcement agencies in Sukkur, Pakistan, have unearthed and dismantled a substantial Iranian oil smuggling operation. The covert operation, based in the Ali Wahan area, reportedly involved selling smuggled Iranian oil to pump station owners.

Joint Operation Uncovers Oil Smuggling Ring

In a meticulously planned operation, multiple agencies collaborated to bust the smuggling ring. Customs Sukkur officials, intelligence agencies, and the local district administration converged on a flour mill in Ali Wahan, where they discovered the illegal activity. The operation resulted in the confiscation of a staggering 50,000 liters of unlawful Iranian oil, a significant dent in the region’s smuggling network.

Attempted Escape and Arrest

The raid wasn’t without its share of drama. As law enforcement descended on the mill, several truck drivers, presumably part of the smuggling operation, attempted to flee the location. Despite their efforts, two of the drivers were apprehended following an intense chase, along with their loaded vehicles. The detained drivers, along with two more individuals possibly connected to the operation, are now under investigation.

Impact on the Smuggling Network

This successful operation represents a substantial setback for the Iranian oil smuggling network in the region. The effects of this bust are expected to be far-reaching, disrupting the illegal sale of smuggled oil to pump station owners. It is a testament to the relentless efforts of the combined law enforcement agencies, signaling their commitment to uprooting such detrimental practices from the region.

author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

