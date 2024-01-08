Unidentified Gang Executes Rs 75 Lakh Heist in Ghazipur Paper Market

In the quiet, unassuming Ghazipur paper market of east Delhi, the night of January 5 was marred by an audacious act of theft.

A group of twelve unidentified men orchestrated a significant robbery at a godown, spiriting away cigarette packets valued at a staggering Rs 70 lakh and Rs 5.5 lakh in cash.

The owner of the godown, Rajesh Agarwal, was confronted by the aftermath of the crime when he arrived at the premises on the morning of January 6.

He found the locks broken and the guards, who were responsible for the security of the premises, presenting a chilling account of the previous night’s events.

They recounted how the perpetrators had overpowered them at knifepoint, rendering them helpless as the robbery unfolded.