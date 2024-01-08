en English
Crime

Unidentified Gang Executes Rs 75 Lakh Heist in Ghazipur Paper Market

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:11 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 2:17 am EST
Unidentified Gang Executes Rs 75 Lakh Heist in Ghazipur Paper Market

In the quiet, unassuming Ghazipur paper market of east Delhi, the night of January 5 was marred by an audacious act of theft.

A group of twelve unidentified men orchestrated a significant robbery at a godown, spiriting away cigarette packets valued at a staggering Rs 70 lakh and Rs 5.5 lakh in cash.

The owner of the godown, Rajesh Agarwal, was confronted by the aftermath of the crime when he arrived at the premises on the morning of January 6.

He found the locks broken and the guards, who were responsible for the security of the premises, presenting a chilling account of the previous night’s events.

They recounted how the perpetrators had overpowered them at knifepoint, rendering them helpless as the robbery unfolded.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

