Significant Drug Bust in Doraha: Trio Arrested for Heroin Possession

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, three individuals were arrested near PUNSUP Godown, Doraha, following a tip-off. The accused, Abhishek Shahi, Sagar Thakur, and Akashdeep Singh, were found to be in possession of 260 grams of heroin during a checkpoint operation. The trio, comprising a gym trainer, an unemployed man, and a factory worker, were riding a motorcycle when the police stopped and searched them.

Charges and Previous Records

The Doraha police have charged the accused under sections 21, 61, and 85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Their motorcycle has been confiscated, and a case has been registered at the Doraha police station. Shedding light on their criminal history, Superintendent of Police (SP, Investigation) Pragya Jain revealed that all three have previous criminal records. Sagar Thakur has two cases against him, including one for murder. Akashdeep Singh has two charges of snatching, while Abhishek Shahi is facing trial for drug peddling.

Unravelling the Criminal Nexus

These arrests mark a significant breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking. The accused’s previous criminal records suggest a deep-rooted criminal nexus that goes beyond mere substance abuse. Law enforcement agencies are expected to leverage this arrest to unearth more about the local drug trafficking industry and its key players.

Next Steps in the Investigation

The police are expected to obtain further information during the questioning of the accused. This information could prove instrumental in cracking down on the larger drug trafficking network that the trio might be associated with. The case underscores the relentless efforts of the police to eradicate drug trafficking and reaffirms their commitment to ensuring public safety.