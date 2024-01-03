en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Significant Drug Bust in Doraha: Trio Arrested for Heroin Possession

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:28 pm EST
Significant Drug Bust in Doraha: Trio Arrested for Heroin Possession

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, three individuals were arrested near PUNSUP Godown, Doraha, following a tip-off. The accused, Abhishek Shahi, Sagar Thakur, and Akashdeep Singh, were found to be in possession of 260 grams of heroin during a checkpoint operation. The trio, comprising a gym trainer, an unemployed man, and a factory worker, were riding a motorcycle when the police stopped and searched them.

Charges and Previous Records

The Doraha police have charged the accused under sections 21, 61, and 85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Their motorcycle has been confiscated, and a case has been registered at the Doraha police station. Shedding light on their criminal history, Superintendent of Police (SP, Investigation) Pragya Jain revealed that all three have previous criminal records. Sagar Thakur has two cases against him, including one for murder. Akashdeep Singh has two charges of snatching, while Abhishek Shahi is facing trial for drug peddling.

Unravelling the Criminal Nexus

These arrests mark a significant breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking. The accused’s previous criminal records suggest a deep-rooted criminal nexus that goes beyond mere substance abuse. Law enforcement agencies are expected to leverage this arrest to unearth more about the local drug trafficking industry and its key players.

Next Steps in the Investigation

The police are expected to obtain further information during the questioning of the accused. This information could prove instrumental in cracking down on the larger drug trafficking network that the trio might be associated with. The case underscores the relentless efforts of the police to eradicate drug trafficking and reaffirms their commitment to ensuring public safety.

0
Crime India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Two Men Arrested for Alleged Assault and Restraint of Minors in Mareeba

By Geeta Pillai

Virgin Islands Parole Board Grants Parole to 11 Inmates

By Mazhar Abbas

Missing Teenager Found Safe in Sydney's Inner West

By Geeta Pillai

Senior Police Officer's Daughter Detained for New Year's Eve Ruckus

By Dil Bar Irshad

Meru County Residents Grapple with Livestock Theft and Human-Wildlife ...
@Crime · 6 mins
Meru County Residents Grapple with Livestock Theft and Human-Wildlife ...
heart comment 0
Keefe D Seeks House Arrest Citing Health, Decision Postponed by a Week

By Bijay Laxmi

Keefe D Seeks House Arrest Citing Health, Decision Postponed by a Week
Fatal Shooting of Two Women Adds to Cicero’s Rising Violence

By Muhammad Jawad

Fatal Shooting of Two Women Adds to Cicero's Rising Violence
Mother-Daughter Suicide in Thailand: The Dark Role of a Cult?

By BNN Correspondents

Mother-Daughter Suicide in Thailand: The Dark Role of a Cult?
Lancaster Man Arrested For Consecutive Convenience Store Robberies

By Nitish Verma

Lancaster Man Arrested For Consecutive Convenience Store Robberies
Latest Headlines
World News
Jaden Springer Steps Up, Leads 76ers to Victory Over Bulls
27 seconds
Jaden Springer Steps Up, Leads 76ers to Victory Over Bulls
Junior Doctors in England Initiate Longest Strike in NHS History
30 seconds
Junior Doctors in England Initiate Longest Strike in NHS History
Winnipeg Jets Secure 4-2 Victory Over Tampa Bay Lightning
33 seconds
Winnipeg Jets Secure 4-2 Victory Over Tampa Bay Lightning
Montreal Canadiens Break Dallas Stars' Winning Streak in NHL Matchup
53 seconds
Montreal Canadiens Break Dallas Stars' Winning Streak in NHL Matchup
Ja Morant: Return to the Court Amid Controversy and Criticism
54 seconds
Ja Morant: Return to the Court Amid Controversy and Criticism
Mark Levin Criticizes Biden Administration: Warns of 'Insurrection' and 'Iron Triangle'
56 seconds
Mark Levin Criticizes Biden Administration: Warns of 'Insurrection' and 'Iron Triangle'
Aging-Related Genetic Mutations Identified as New Risk Factor for Cardiovascular Disease
57 seconds
Aging-Related Genetic Mutations Identified as New Risk Factor for Cardiovascular Disease
Ryan Walker's Breakout Season with the Giants: A Deep Dive
58 seconds
Ryan Walker's Breakout Season with the Giants: A Deep Dive
Seven Lakes High School Secures Commanding Victory over Katy High School
1 min
Seven Lakes High School Secures Commanding Victory over Katy High School
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
3 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app