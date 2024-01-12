Significant Diamond and Currency Seizure at Hyderabad Airport: A Remarkable Anti-Smuggling Operation

In a remarkable operation at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials intercepted two passengers bound for Dubai on January 10, seizing an astonishing haul of diamonds and a substantial sum of currency. The diamonds, totaling 5569.64 carats and valued at Rs 6.03 crore, were ingeniously concealed within chocolate packets in the passengers’ baggage. Besides the precious stones, the DRI officials also confiscated a significant amount of cash, including Rs 9.8 lakh in foreign currency and Rs 1 lakh in Indian currency.

Unveiling the Smuggling Attempt

The operation was executed based on specific intelligence that the DRI’s Hyderabad Zonal Unit had received. The two individuals carrying the concealed diamonds and currency were subsequently arrested, marking another successful intervention in the ongoing efforts of customs officials to intercept illegal activities at airports. The discovery of the diamonds and the cash demonstrates the crucial role that precise intelligence plays in thwarting smuggling attempts.

An Ongoing Investigation

Currently, an investigation into the matter is in progress. The news of the seizure was not immediately made public and only came to light at a later date. This delay is a common practice in such sensitive operations, primarily to prevent any adverse impact on the ongoing investigation.

The Bigger Picture

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the continuous issue of smuggling, emphasizing the need for stricter security measures and more robust intelligence networks. As smuggling methods become increasingly intricate, the challenge for customs officials heightens. However, the successful operation at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is a testament to the relentless efforts and the unwavering commitment of the DRI and customs officials in combating such illicit activities.