Sierra Leone National Caught with Cocaine Capsules Worth Rs 11 Crore Inside Body at Mumbai Airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) made a significant arrest at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, capturing a foreign national from Sierra Leone for smuggling cocaine worth Rs 11 crore. Hidden within his body were 74 drug capsules, totaling 1,108 grams, marking a sophisticated attempt to bypass international drug enforcement measures.

Interception and Recovery

Acting on precise intelligence, DRI Mumbai officials intercepted the accused on Thursday, March 28, as he attempted to pass through the airport undetected. His admission to ingesting the drug-filled capsules led to an immediate medical intervention. Under a court-sanctioned order, the individual was admitted to JJ Hospital where doctors successfully extracted all 74 capsules from his abdomen, confirming the substantial quantity of the illegal substance he carried internally.

Legal Proceedings and Previous Incidents

Following the recovery, the Sierra Leone national was arrested under the stringent provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, ensuring his remand to judicial custody. This incident closely follows another arrest made just days prior, involving a female compatriot caught at the same airport with 1,979 grams of cocaine concealed in personal items, highlighting a troubling pattern of drug smuggling attempts by nationals from Sierra Leone.

Broader Impact on Drug Trafficking Efforts

This arrest underscores the ongoing challenges and complexities facing global drug enforcement agencies, particularly in intercepting drug smuggling operations that exploit human carriers. The DRI's success in this case reflects the high level of vigilance and intelligence-led operations critical to combating the international drug trade, which continues to evolve in its methods to breach borders.

The ramifications of these arrests extend beyond the immediate legal consequences for the individuals involved. They signal a strong message to international drug syndicates about the resilience and sophistication of India's border and internal security measures. As authorities continue to dismantle these smuggling attempts, the broader strategy towards eradicating drug trafficking networks gains momentum, promising a safer global community.