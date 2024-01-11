en English
Crime

Siberian Husky’s Midnight Escape Prompts Unexpected Act of Kindness

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:07 pm EST
Siberian Husky's Midnight Escape Prompts Unexpected Act of Kindness

Just after the witching hour on November 16, King, a Siberian husky at Lost Our Home Pet Rescue in Arizona, showcased his Houdini-like escapology skills. The canine escape artist managed to break free from his kennel, an act caught in its entirety by the unblinking eyes of the rescue center’s security cameras.

Not a Lone Wolf

The husky’s first act of freedom wasn’t a dash for the exit. Instead, King turned his attention to his fellow canine inmates, pawing at the locks of their cages in an attempt to set them free. His earnest efforts, which included trying to bite the locks open, were unfortunately fruitless.

Midnight Mischief

Undeterred by his failed jailbreak attempt, King then navigated his way out of the room, displaying uncanny intelligence by pressing down on a door handle with his paws. His newfound freedom led him to an adjoining office where he discovered a container of kibble. In a scene reminiscent of a prison movie’s midnight feast, King spilled the kibble all over the floor and indulged in a solitary banquet.

An Unexpected Hero

King’s great escapade triggered the shelter’s alarms, beckoning the Tempe Police Department into the unusual scene. One police officer, choosing to remain anonymous, arrived to find the mess left behind by the furry fugitive. Instead of merely dealing with King, this officer went above and beyond the call of duty. He cleaned up the scattered dog food, mopped up any spills, and disposed of the waste properly. The dawn found the shelter as immaculate as it had been before King’s midnight adventure.

A Happy Ending

When Jodi Polanski, the founder and CEO of Lost Our Home Pet Rescue, discovered the incident via the alarm system and reviewed the footage the next morning, she was pleasantly surprised and deeply grateful for the officer’s cleanup effort. King’s escapade had a silver lining; he was adopted within a week of his breakout. The rescue center, operational since 2008, continues to provide temporary care for pets from families with housing issues, runs a pet food bank, and maintains partnerships with domestic violence shelters.

author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

