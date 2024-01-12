en English
Crime

Siaya County Man Confesses to Murdering Girlfriend, Leads Police to Body

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:58 pm EST
Siaya County Man Confesses to Murdering Girlfriend, Leads Police to Body

In a sobering event in Siaya County, middle-aged Edwin Omondi Ochieng’ currently sits detained in Bondo Police Station, facing grave allegations of murdering his girlfriend, Maurine Achieng’. Achieng’, who had been missing since the dawn of 2024, was last seen with Ochieng’ on New Year’s Day. Her vanishing act prompted her concerned kin to report her absence to Kopolo Police Station.

Confession and Discovery

The unsettling truth surrounding Maurine’s disappearance began to unfurl with Ochieng’s arrest. Upon interrogation, he confessed to the ghastly act of killing Maurine at his residence on January 3, 2024. His motivations stemmed from a corrosive suspicion that she had been unfaithful to him. Taking on the role of the grim tour guide, Ochieng’ led the police to a gold mining pit in the Nango area. It was here that he had unceremoniously dumped Maurine’s lifeless body post murder.

Concealing the Crime

The pit, a deep depression of 9 feet, had been meticulously concealed with iron sheets and soil in a chilling attempt to hide the evidence of his heinous crime. The last corroborated sighting of the ill-fated couple was at a bar on January 1, 2024, before they departed for Ochieng’s house. The crime scene, his dwelling, presented a wheelbarrow believed to have been the vehicle for Maurine’s final, somber journey. Blood-stained clothing, also found at his residence, bears silent testimony to the gruesome act.

Forensic and Legal Proceedings

These items, now secured as crucial evidence, await their turn under the forensic experts’ lens. Meanwhile, Maurine’s decomposed body has been transported to the mortuary at Bondo sub-county hospital, awaiting autopsy. The legal gears have begun to turn, with the court ordering a 14-day remand for Edwin Omondi Ochieng’. This period is meant to allow for the completion of the ongoing investigation and an assessment of Ochieng’s mental state.

Crime Kenya
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

