Crime

SIA Raids Policeman’s House in Terror Funding Case: A Deep Dive into the Narcotics-Terror Nexus

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:07 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 2:08 am EST
SIA Raids Policeman's House in Terror Funding Case: A Deep Dive into the Narcotics-Terror Nexus

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police has been making major progress in an intensified attempt to reduce the concerning link between drug supply and anti-national actions. The breadth of this illegal network was exposed by the most recent raid on a policeman’s home in the Belicharana region.

The Raid and Confiscation

The operation led to the confiscation of several electronic gadgets, indicating possible digital evidence that could further shed light on the case. The raid is a part of an ongoing investigation into a terror funding case that is believed to be spurred by a cross-border narcotics syndicate.

Previous Accusations and Progress

The SIA had previously filed a charge sheet implicating 12 individuals in this case, which includes former minister Jatinder Singh. The details unveiled a well-organized drug syndicate operating from Dubai, infusing narcotics into Indian territory to generate funds for terror activities. Of the accused, nine are currently held in Central jail, showing that the wheels of justice are turning steadily.

Continuing Efforts

With the arrest of the policeman and a former sarpanch, the tally of the accused in this case has risen to 17. The remaining three accused are believed to be in Pakistan, making their evasion a challenge. Despite these hurdles, the SIA’s diligent efforts continue unabated. Their goal: to dismantle the ecosystem of narcotics supplies threatening the national security.

Crime Law Pakistan
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

