Shreveport Police Arrest Woman for Domestic Assault with a Knife

In a recent incident of domestic violence, the Shreveport Police Department arrested 63-year-old Cynthia Harris in response to a distress call. The incident, which took place on January 30th around 3 p.m. on the 1000 block of Quail Creek, involved an alleged assault with a knife.

Domestic Dispute Turns Violent

Officers arrived on the scene following a report of domestic trouble. On arrival, they discovered that a domestic dispute had escalated into violence. Harris had allegedly used a knife to assault the victim. The assault, which took place in the presence of small children, escalated the gravity of the incident.

Following the incident, the police apprehended and charged Harris with severe crimes. These include one count of domestic abuse aggravated assault and one count of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment. The charges reflect the seriousness of the incident and the potential danger it posed to the victim and the children present during the dispute.

Shreveport Police Department's Commitment to Community Safety

The swift action of the Shreveport Police Department in responding to the incident and apprehending Harris underlines their commitment to community safety. The department has emphasized its dedication to addressing domestic violence, ensuring the safety of victims, and holding perpetrators accountable. The arrest of Cynthia Harris serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of such actions.