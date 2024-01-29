Shootout Over Stolen Car Ends in Crash, Injuries in Chicago's Chatham Neighborhood

In a dramatic confrontation in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood, a stolen Dodge Durango became the center of violence in a Jewel Osco parking lot on West 87th Street. Unfolding at 8:50 AM on Sunday, the event saw the 31-year-old owner of the vehicle, who spotted his car and approached it, only to have the occupants inside open fire.

Gunfire Exchanged in Broad Daylight

The owner, a licensed concealed carry holder, immediately responded to the threat, returning fire and striking at least one individual. This violent exchange embedded an alarmingly dangerous element to the otherwise peaceful Sunday morning.

The Chase and the Crash

Following the shootout, the suspects attempted a hasty escape, but in their panic, they ended up crashing the stolen Durango into a nearby T-Mobile store. The impact caused significant damage, further escalating the chaotic scene. One of the alleged car thieves, a 23-year-old male, was critically injured from the gunfire, sustaining wounds to the neck and shoulder. Meanwhile, a teenager also present in the vehicle suffered injuries from the crash.

A Suspect on the Loose

Adding to the complexity of the situation, another occupant managed to evade the immediate aftermath, fleeing the scene on foot. This individual currently remains at large, presenting an ongoing challenge for law enforcement. The police are conducting a thorough investigation into the situation, which all began with the owner tracking down his vehicle that had been reported stolen the previous week.