en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Shootout in Machang Bubok: Man With 16 Criminal Records Killed

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:56 am EST
Shootout in Machang Bubok: Man With 16 Criminal Records Killed

In the quiet locality of Machang Bubok, the early morning tranquility was shattered by the piercing sound of gunfire. A man with an extensive criminal record, spanning 16 instances, was killed in a shootout with the Penang police’s Serious Crime Division (D9). The incident, which occurred around 12.35 a.m. near Sungai Lembu, has raised fresh concerns about crime and the ongoing efforts of law enforcement to maintain public safety.

Unfolding of the Event

The deceased, who had been driving a Proton X70 vehicle, drew attention due to his suspicious driving manner. The police signaled him to stop. However, the man refused to comply, triggering a pursuit that rapidly escalated into a deadly confrontation. The exchange of gunfire that ensued resulted in the man’s death, marking an abrupt and violent end to a life plagued by criminal activities.

History of Criminal Activities

Further investigation into the man’s past revealed a long list of offenses. His record includes robberies, drug-related offenses, and cases investigated under Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons. He was known for committing dangerous lone robberies, using a pistol to intimidate his victims and leaving a trail of fear in his wake. His vehicle, a Proton X70 SUV, carried a fake registration number previously used in two robbery cases, further cementing his criminal status.

Aftermath of the Incident

Penang Police Chief Khaw Kok Chin reported the incident, highlighting the armed nature of the shootout. The police have confiscated the semi-automatic pistol used by the suspect in the incident. The consequences of this event have underscored the ongoing battle against crime and the relentless efforts of law enforcement to secure public safety.

0
Crime Law Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tánaiste Micheál Martin's State Visit to Colombia and Mexico: A Focus on Drug Trade and Conflict Resolution

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Dublin Man Charged with Christmas Eve Murder: The Case of Michael Andrecut

By BNN Correspondents

Cleveland, UK: Living in the Shadow of Crime

By BNN Correspondents

Tragedy in Peristeri: Son Faces Charges for Father's Murder amid Domestic Violence

By Safak Costu

Bike Theft Epidemic in London: A Rise in Crime and Fear ...
@Crime · 23 mins
Bike Theft Epidemic in London: A Rise in Crime and Fear ...
heart comment 0
Burundi President Advocates Stoning Gay People Amidst Regional Anti-Gay Crackdown

By Israel Ojoko

Burundi President Advocates Stoning Gay People Amidst Regional Anti-Gay Crackdown
Zimbabwe Police Ban Fireworks Citing Dangers to Public and Animals

By Israel Ojoko

Zimbabwe Police Ban Fireworks Citing Dangers to Public and Animals
Ex-Police Officer Marius van der Westhuizen’s Parole Bid Delayed Amid Wife’s Opposition

By Israel Ojoko

Ex-Police Officer Marius van der Westhuizen's Parole Bid Delayed Amid Wife's Opposition
Ugandan Authorities Crack Down on Shisha Smoking: 14 Arrested in Jinja City

By Israel Ojoko

Ugandan Authorities Crack Down on Shisha Smoking: 14 Arrested in Jinja City
Latest Headlines
World News
Fulham FC Eyes Feyenoord's Mats Wieffer as Potential Replacement for Joao Palhinha
16 seconds
Fulham FC Eyes Feyenoord's Mats Wieffer as Potential Replacement for Joao Palhinha
Bermuda Sports 2023: A Year of New Faces and Narrow Misses
2 mins
Bermuda Sports 2023: A Year of New Faces and Narrow Misses
India Witnesses Significant Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid New Variant Concerns
3 mins
India Witnesses Significant Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid New Variant Concerns
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
3 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
Unyielding Resilience: Palestinian Health Workers Persevere Amidst Gaza Siege
4 mins
Unyielding Resilience: Palestinian Health Workers Persevere Amidst Gaza Siege
Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan Stresses Need for Naval Service Investment
4 mins
Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan Stresses Need for Naval Service Investment
Paddy Cosgrave Steps Down as Web Summit CEO Amid Israel Controversy
4 mins
Paddy Cosgrave Steps Down as Web Summit CEO Amid Israel Controversy
Tánaiste Micheál Martin's State Visit to Colombia and Mexico: A Focus on Drug Trade and Conflict Resolution
5 mins
Tánaiste Micheál Martin's State Visit to Colombia and Mexico: A Focus on Drug Trade and Conflict Resolution
India-Australia Rivalry Surpasses India-Pakistan: Gautam Gambhir
5 mins
India-Australia Rivalry Surpasses India-Pakistan: Gautam Gambhir
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
3 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
16 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
35 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app