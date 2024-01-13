en English
Crime

Shooting Incident at Shoppes at Bel Air Mall in Mobile, Alabama

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:36 pm EST
Shooting Incident at Shoppes at Bel Air Mall in Mobile, Alabama

Thursday evening at the Shoppes at Bel Air mall in Mobile, Alabama, took a terrifying turn as gunshots echoed through the bustling shopping venue. The Mobile Police Department responded swiftly to reports of gunfire around 5:30 p.m., but the shooters, two acquainted men, had already fled the scene after their dispute escalated into a violent exchange of bullets.

No Casualties, Investigation Ongoing

Despite the panic and chaos, no injuries were reported from the incident. The mall’s patrons, employees, and passersby were fortunate to escape the volatile situation unscathed. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, as the police work tirelessly to bring the culprits to justice.

Witness Accounts

Among the witnesses was Jacqueline Quinn, an employee at the mall’s Cinnabon, who recounted hearing a barrage of bullets and seeing people scampering for safety. Overwhelmed by the sudden turn of events, Quinn took cover, sitting on the floor amidst the unfolding pandemonium. Her testimony paints a vivid picture of the fear and confusion that gripped the mall during those harrowing moments.

Arrest and Public Plea

Following the incident, an 18-year-old suspect, Jaquentin Brantley, was arrested. He is expected to be charged with three counts of shooting into an occupied building. However, the search continues for the second individual involved in the shooting. The Mobile Police Department has appealed to the public for aid in identifying the remaining suspect, reminding us that community cooperation is crucial in ensuring public safety.

Crime United States
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

