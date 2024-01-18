en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Shooting Incident at Lexington Walmart Parking Lot: Police Seek Public Assistance

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:53 am EST
Shooting Incident at Lexington Walmart Parking Lot: Police Seek Public Assistance

In the stillness of a winter morning, the ordinarily bustling Walmart parking lot on West New Circle in Lexington, Kentucky, became a chilling crime scene. At approximately 1:38 a.m., Lexington police responded to a distress call reporting a shooting. On arrival, they found a man, later identified as Chris Parker, lying unconscious, a victim of a brutal shooting incident.

The Incident

The police promptly arranged for Parker’s transportation to a nearby hospital. However, the immediacy of the situation meant that his medical condition was not immediately discernible to the responding officers. The incident that led to Parker being airlifted for extensive surgery is being meticulously investigated by the Lexington police, who are yet to identify any suspects.

A Plea for Public Assistance

Amidst the ongoing investigation, the authorities are appealing to the public for assistance. They urge any individuals who may have witnessed the incident or have any relevant information to come forward. This call to action extends to those who wish to remain anonymous, with contact information for both the Lexington Police and the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers being made available.

The Aftermath

As the community reels from the shock of this violent incident, a GoFundMe page has been set up to assist with Parker’s medical expenses. The incident remains a stark reminder of the desperate need for public vigilance and the importance of community cooperation in aiding law enforcement’s efforts to ensure safety and justice.

0
Crime United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
50 seconds ago
Medicare Fraud Scheme Operator Sentenced to Over Seven Years in Federal Prison
Jeffrey Brooks, a 40-year-old from Clarence Center, has been handed a seven-and-a-half-year federal prison sentence for his part in a fraudulent operation that led to Medicare being falsely billed for $29 million. Brooks admitted to conspiring to commit health care fraud and will also be under three years of court-mandated supervision after serving his prison
Medicare Fraud Scheme Operator Sentenced to Over Seven Years in Federal Prison
Highway 401 Collision: Manhunt for Fleeing Driver Continues
21 mins ago
Highway 401 Collision: Manhunt for Fleeing Driver Continues
Sweeping Crime Spree Highlights Need for Constant Vigilance
23 mins ago
Sweeping Crime Spree Highlights Need for Constant Vigilance
Rethinking 'Not Your Keys, Not Your Coins' in Light of Evolving Crypto Scams
6 mins ago
Rethinking 'Not Your Keys, Not Your Coins' in Light of Evolving Crypto Scams
Salina Police Seek Public Assistance to Solve 'Crime of the Week'
16 mins ago
Salina Police Seek Public Assistance to Solve 'Crime of the Week'
Rock Island Man Sentenced in Federal Court for Ammunition Possession
20 mins ago
Rock Island Man Sentenced in Federal Court for Ammunition Possession
Latest Headlines
World News
James Martin's Hygiene Practices Questioned on his ITV Show
13 seconds
James Martin's Hygiene Practices Questioned on his ITV Show
Joburg Super Kings Seek First Win Against Momentum-driven Pretoria Capitals
30 seconds
Joburg Super Kings Seek First Win Against Momentum-driven Pretoria Capitals
The Path to Quit Smoking: A Guide to a Healthier Life
35 seconds
The Path to Quit Smoking: A Guide to a Healthier Life
Hellenic Caucus Urges Biden to Invite Cyprus President: A Discussion with HALC
42 seconds
Hellenic Caucus Urges Biden to Invite Cyprus President: A Discussion with HALC
Bipartisan Border and Immigration Reform in Congress: Trump Threatens to Derail Progress
46 seconds
Bipartisan Border and Immigration Reform in Congress: Trump Threatens to Derail Progress
Medicare Fraud Scheme Operator Sentenced to Over Seven Years in Federal Prison
51 seconds
Medicare Fraud Scheme Operator Sentenced to Over Seven Years in Federal Prison
Australian Open 2024: A Theatre of Surprises and Breakthrough Performances
59 seconds
Australian Open 2024: A Theatre of Surprises and Breakthrough Performances
Managing Back Pain Through Exercise: Insights from Brian Richey on Screw the Commute Podcast
5 mins
Managing Back Pain Through Exercise: Insights from Brian Richey on Screw the Commute Podcast
Allan Donald's Insights on the Second Season of SA20: Key Bowlers and Future Prospects
5 mins
Allan Donald's Insights on the Second Season of SA20: Key Bowlers and Future Prospects
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
21 mins
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
2 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
2 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
2 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
2 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
3 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
3 hours
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
3 hours
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app