Shooting in Paducah: Manhunt for William Philip Neihoff

In a chilling incident on January 13, Paducah, Kentucky was rocked by a shooting on Beyer Lane. The event, which occurred at 2.49 p.m., resulted in a 25-year-old individual suffering from a gunshot wound to the left leg. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office was quick to respond, providing immediate first aid to the victim until an ambulance arrived and kicking off an investigation into the unfortunate event.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Suspect

The sheriff's office's investigation swiftly led to the identification of the alleged shooter, 50-year-old William Philip Neihoff. According to the information gathered, Neihoff is believed to have been involved in an altercation with the victim just before the shooting. The weapon of choice for the assault was reportedly a 12-gauge shotgun.

Arrest Warrant Issued

Advertisment

Following these revelations, the sheriff's office has issued an active arrest warrant for Neihoff. He faces charges of 1st degree assault and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Authorities have issued a stern warning, stating that Neihoff is considered armed and dangerous.

Call for Public Help

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office has issued a public appeal for any information on Neihoff's whereabouts. They are urging anyone with valuable information to come forward, promising to maintain the anonymity of those who wish to remain so. Tips can be provided directly to the sheriff's office or through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers via text, app, or phone call.

Alongside this, the Paducah Police Department is also on the hunt for 32-year-old Keenan J. Martin of Paducah and an unknown second man, following reports of shots fired on the same day. The police department is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest or indictment.