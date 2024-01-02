en English
Crime

Shooting at South Carolina Nightclub: Two Arrested, One Suspect at Large

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:04 pm EST
Shooting at South Carolina Nightclub: Two Arrested, One Suspect at Large

At the heart of Laurens, South Carolina, the otherwise tranquil Friday night was punctured by the harsh sounds of gunfire at Topic Lounge Restaurant Bar & Grill on West Main Street. The Laurens Police Department, responding to the incident at approximately 10:48 p.m., discovered a scene of violence, with the establishment and a nearby vehicle bearing the scars of the shooting.

A Crime Scene with a Twist

At first glance, the scene was a familiar snapshot of urban crime – over a dozen shell casings littered the ground, silent witnesses to the frightening episode. However, unlike many such incidents, this particular shooting had one unusual attribute – there were no reported injuries. The nightclub, at the time of the incident, was hosting an event primarily for teenagers, but the attendees were not exclusively minors, adding an extra layer of concern to the situation.

Swift Action by Authorities

Soon after the incident, the authorities were able to apprehend two suspects – 21-year-old Adrian Lee McCall and a juvenile male. The suspects’ capture was facilitated by the identification of a black Ford Mustang, a vehicle suspected of being involved in the shooting. The swift action by the Laurens Police Department prevented the situation from escalating and potentially causing harm to innocent bystanders.

Search for Third Suspect

While two suspects are currently in custody, the investigation is far from over. Authorities are on the hunt for a third suspect, known only by the moniker “Alex.” This individual was spotted wielding a firearm on surveillance footage, making his capture a priority for the Laurens Police Department. The police are now urging anyone with information about “Alex” or the incident to contact Detective Adam Moore, in an effort to bring a complete resolution to this unsettling event.

Crime United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

