Shooting at Sandton Restaurant Leaves Three Injured, Including Businessman Sphamandla Mabonga

The normally bustling Tempo Luxury Restaurant and Lodge in Sandton, Johannesburg was the scene of a shocking shooting incident in the early hours of Saturday morning. The violence erupted following a heated altercation, leaving three people injured, including the restaurant's staff and a well-known businessman, Sphamandla Mabonga.

According to the restaurant's official statement, Mabonga, known for his relationship with former Real Housewives of Durban star, Londie London, attempted to enter the venue armed with firearms. The establishment's security team, enforcing a stringent no-firearms policy, denied him entry. This refusal ignited a verbal confrontation that quickly spiraled into violent aggression.

Gunshots Ring in the Night

The dispute primarily took place outside the premises. However, chilling social media footage reveals the aftermath of the incident inside the restaurant, with visible bloodstains marking the scene. Amidst the chaos, shots were fired, causing injuries to two staff members and Mabonga himself. The businessman was shot in the ribs, a severe wound that necessitated immediate medical attention. He was initially rushed to Mediclinic Hospital in Morningside and subsequently moved to another hospital for continued care.

Despite the harrowing events of the night, the establishment shockingly resumed partying shortly after the incident, demonstrating a troubling disregard for the traumatic event. One source revealed that Mabonga had stepped outside to retrieve his gun, and gunfire was heard both within and outside the restaurant.

While the police have yet to release an official statement, an arrest has been made in connection with the shooting. As the investigation unfolds, the repercussions of this violent night continue to ripple through the community, highlighting the stark reality of gun violence.