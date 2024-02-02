Shots Fired at McEachern High School Parking Lot, Two Injured

On a quiet afternoon in Cobb County, Georgia, the serene atmosphere of McEachern High School was shattered by the reverberating sounds of gunfire. The incident, which occurred at 1:47 p.m. in the school's parking lot, left two individuals with non-life-threatening injuries. Importantly, neither of the victims were enrolled students at the school.

Immediate Response and Security Measures

The Cobb County Police Department reacted swiftly to the emergency, securing the campus and declaring a 'code red' – a protocol that restricts access and suspends bus services to ensure safety. Parents and guardians, understandably concerned, were directed to a designated reunification location provided by the police, as part of a meticulously planned procedure to return the students to their families safely. In a bid to aid the reunification process, the police also closed New Macland Road at Macland Road.

Investigation Underway

As the dust settled, the Cobb Schools Police and the Cobb County Police began their investigation, focused on identifying the circumstances surrounding the incident and the individuals involved. It is currently unclear whether there was more than one shooter, and the suspects are still at large. Meanwhile, the campus parking lot remains an active crime scene, with the public being urged to avoid the area.

School Safety: A Constant Concern

The incident has inevitably led to renewed concerns about campus security. It is noteworthy that this is not the first time McEachern High School has faced gun-related issues, with two teens being arrested in December for bringing firearms to the school. However, the school has been quick to assure parents and the community that they're committed to the safety of their students. Counseling and support services will be made available for students and staff in the aftermath of the event, attempting to provide a sense of normality amidst the chaos.