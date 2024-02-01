Shooting at McEachern High School: Code Red Triggered, Investigation Underway

McEachern High School's parking lot in Cobb County was the scene of a shooting incident, resulting in two individuals sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. In a swift response to the situation, the school district implemented a code red, securing the campus with the aid of Cobb Schools Police and Cobb County Police.

Victims and Investigation

The victims, who are not current students at the school, are currently receiving treatment at a local hospital and are expected to make a full recovery. The investigation into the shooter's identity and the circumstances surrounding the incident remains active, with the possibility of multiple shooters not ruled out.

School Campus Security

In light of the incident, access to the school campus has been restricted. Parents are currently prohibited from entering, and bus departures have been delayed. The incident has sparked concerns about campus security, bringing the broader issue of gun violence in educational settings to the forefront.

Reunification and Updates

Parents seeking to reunite with their students have been directed to a designated reunification site at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The Cobb County School District is expected to provide updates regarding the ongoing investigation and the current code red status at McEachern High School. Further instructions for parents and students will be communicated as the situation develops.