Shooting at Asheboro Body Shop: Employees Return to Work

On a cold December morning, the usual hustle and bustle of Lowe Body and Glass Shop in Asheboro, North Carolina, was shattered by an act of violence. Two employees, Michael Thomas and Jeffery Lowe, found themselves at the receiving end of a disgruntled customer's rage, leaving them both wounded. The reason? A dispute over car repairs.

Dispute Turns Deadly

The incident unfolded on December 20, when the customer, later identified as 23-year-old Marshall Ragsdale, noticed damage on both sides of his car. An argument broke out, despite the employees having video evidence to counter Ragsdale's claims, about the state of his vehicle. This disagreement quickly spun out of control, culminating in one gunshot that passed through both Thomas and Lowe.

Justice Prevails

In the aftermath, the Asheboro police swung into action, arresting Ragsdale and charging him with two counts of attempted murder. The swift action taken by the law enforcement authorities served as a stark reminder of the dire consequences of allowing anger to override judgment.

Resilience Amid Tragedy

Two months after the dreadful occurrence, Thomas and Lowe have made their return to work. Thomas, back behind the wheel of his tow truck, has resumed his duties. Lowe, on the other hand, is still on the road to recovery, operating at about 50% of his capacity prior to the incident. A coworker and presumed relative, Sydney Lowe, noted Jeffery's gradual improvement and stated that he has started therapy and is currently on light duty.

As they continue to recover and rebuild their lives, the incident at Lowe Body and Glass Shop serves as a tragic reminder of the potential perils of everyday interactions and the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity.