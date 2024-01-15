en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Shockwaves in Pinamungajan: Young Woman Found Dead in Creek

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:31 am EST
Shockwaves in Pinamungajan: Young Woman Found Dead in Creek

On a serene afternoon in Pinamungajan, a town tucked in the southern region of Cebu, tranquility was shattered as the lifeless body of a young woman surfaced in a local creek. The victim, identified as 21-year-old Jocelyn Caparida Samillon, a resident of the town, was reported missing since the previous evening after attending a village disco event.

Unraveling the Tragic Event

Local police received the horrific report on January 15, leading to an immediate investigation. The body was discovered in the relatively quiet area of Purok Cacao, Barangay Camugao, by a citizen who promptly alerted the authorities. Samillon, known among the locals, was last seen alive at a village disco event, enjoying the evening before she mysteriously disappeared.

Police Investigation Underway

Police Major Gilfred Baroman, the authoritative head of the Pinamungajan Police Station, took charge of the case. According to him, the investigation is currently focused on determining the cause of Samillon’s death. The police suspect foul play, considering the circumstances under which the body was found. One of the angles being probed is the possibility of a sexual assault as a precursor to the murder.

A Series of Unfortunate Events

In a spine-chilling coincidence, on the same day, the body of a 72-year-old man was found lying lifeless along the shore in Barili, Cebu. In another separate incident, a vehicle was recovered that was allegedly used to transport the body of a Sinulog Idol judge. This string of unfortunate incidents has left the residents of Cebu in a state of shock and heightened concern about their safety.

The police, however, are leaving no stone unturned to unravel the mystery surrounding Samillon’s death, promising to bring the culprits to justice. As the investigations continue, the town of Pinamungajan holds its breath, hoping for closure and justice for Jocelyn Caparida Samillon.

0
Crime Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
9 seconds ago
Real-Life Hit Men: Debunking the Myth of the Professional Killer
Public fascination with hit men, fueled by their glamorized depictions in movies and TV shows like ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘The Sopranos,’ often overlooks the grim reality of their ineptitude. The actual world of contract killings is far from the polished, professional image the media portrays. From amateurs to professionals, attempts at arranging murders-for-hire are riddled with
Real-Life Hit Men: Debunking the Myth of the Professional Killer
Coroner's Inquest Commences into James Smith Cree Nation Mass Killing
3 mins ago
Coroner's Inquest Commences into James Smith Cree Nation Mass Killing
Life Sentences for Caroline Glachan's Murderers: A 25-Year Wait for Justice
4 mins ago
Life Sentences for Caroline Glachan's Murderers: A 25-Year Wait for Justice
Ex-Wing Commander Andrew Groves Struck Off Medical Register Over Child Sex Offences
47 seconds ago
Ex-Wing Commander Andrew Groves Struck Off Medical Register Over Child Sex Offences
22-Year-Old Man Apprehended in Attempted Supermarket Robbery
1 min ago
22-Year-Old Man Apprehended in Attempted Supermarket Robbery
Microchip Implant Allegations Ignite Investigation: Mumbai Court Orders Probe
2 mins ago
Microchip Implant Allegations Ignite Investigation: Mumbai Court Orders Probe
Latest Headlines
World News
Unraveling the Enduring Appeal of Donald Trump Among Supporters
19 seconds
Unraveling the Enduring Appeal of Donald Trump Among Supporters
Melbourne Park Buzzes With Anticipation for Alex de Minaur's Australian Open Match
27 seconds
Melbourne Park Buzzes With Anticipation for Alex de Minaur's Australian Open Match
EAT Forum's Global Action Director Advocates for Plant-Based Diets
48 seconds
EAT Forum's Global Action Director Advocates for Plant-Based Diets
Biden's Re-election Campaign Raises $97 Million in Q4 of 2023
1 min
Biden's Re-election Campaign Raises $97 Million in Q4 of 2023
Biden’s Re-Election Campaign Amasses Record $97M in Q4
1 min
Biden’s Re-Election Campaign Amasses Record $97M in Q4
Unraveling the Complexities of the Housing Crisis in England and the Netherlands
1 min
Unraveling the Complexities of the Housing Crisis in England and the Netherlands
South Australia Upholds Distinctive Indigenous Voice to Parliament
1 min
South Australia Upholds Distinctive Indigenous Voice to Parliament
Ukraine Unfurls Peace Plan at Davos, Seeks China's Role in Talks with Russia
2 mins
Ukraine Unfurls Peace Plan at Davos, Seeks China's Role in Talks with Russia
Underutilized Health Savings Accounts: An Overlooked Retirement Investment Vehicle
2 mins
Underutilized Health Savings Accounts: An Overlooked Retirement Investment Vehicle
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
26 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app