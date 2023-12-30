Shocking Shooting in Belize City: LIU Employee Jorge Lozano Hospitalized

In a shocking event that took place on the evening of Friday, December 29, 2023, 38-year-old Jorge Lozano was subjected to a brutal shooting on Madam Liz Avenue, Belize City. Employed with the Leadership Intervention Unit (LIU), Lozano is currently hospitalized and undergoing treatment post the incident.

Details of the Shooting

Reports suggest that the shots were fired from a small white vehicle with an unidentified license plate. Interestingly, the vehicle was not alone but had a driver and a passenger, with the latter being the alleged perpetrator. The incident, which occurred around 6:00 p.m. in the Fabers Road Extension area, has turned all eyes towards the safety standards of the locality.

The Investigation Trail

Immediately after the shooting, Belizean police swung into action, launching an investigation to unearth the motive behind the gruesome act. The probe is not just about bringing the culprits to justice but also about addressing the growing concerns of safety within the community.

The Community Response

The violent shooting of Lozano, a local resident and LIU employee, has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the ongoing safety challenges in the area. The incident has stirred a public outcry demanding strict measures to curb such occurrences in the future. As the investigation unfolds, the community hopes for justice for Jorge Lozano and a safer neighborhood.