Bayelsa Horror Man Decapitates Girlfriend with Unknown Motive, Police Confirm Incident

In the stillness of a Saturday morning, an unspeakable horror unfolded in Kabeama, a riverine community nestled in the Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. A man known simply as Tony was reported to have brutally decapitated his girlfriend, Maxuel Ebibraladei, leaving the quiet community in a state of shock and disbelief.

Residents of the normally peaceful Kabeama woke up to the grisly discovery of Maxuel's severed head around 3 am. The couple, who shared a child together, were considered by their neighbors as quiet and easy-going, making the violent act even more bewildering. The community acted swiftly, apprehending the suspect before he could escape, and promptly handed him over to the police.

The Investigation: A Mystery Unraveled

Maxuel's remains were transported to the morgue at the Federal Medical Centre in Yenagoa, while Tony was confined at the State Criminal Investigation Department. The motive behind the murder is still shrouded in mystery, leaving the locals perplexed as to what could have possibly sparked such a brutal act.

The local police, represented by their spokesperson ASP Musa Muhammed, verified the horrifying incident. An official statement, likely shedding more light on the circumstances surrounding the murder, is awaited.