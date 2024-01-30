Shocking Investigation Reveals Alleged Abuses Against Congo's Baka People

An exhaustive investigation by Ian Birrell has plunged the conservation world into a state of shock, unearthing alarming allegations of abuse against the Baka indigenous people in the Republic of Congo. The accused are guards working for African Parks, a conservation charity with a notable figurehead: Prince Harry. With the Prince having served first as president and currently on the board of directors, the scandal indirectly taints his leadership role.

The Baka, formerly known as pygmies, have for centuries lived in harmony with the forests, now part of the Odzala-Kokoua National Park. In 2010, African Parks took over the park management, heralding a new era of conservation efforts. Despite existing laws allowing indigenous people to enter the forest for foraging or hunting small animals, these rights have been allegedly violated, with park guards reportedly brutalizing locals.

Conservation or Exploitation?

The park, larger than Yorkshire, is a biodiversity hotspot. Yet, its management has reportedly led to human rights abuses. Villagers, like Justin Zoa, who recounted being tortured in front of his family, now live in fear of the very forest that has been their source of sustenance for centuries. A stark contrast emerges when one considers that tourists can freely visit the park, albeit for a hefty fee.

Human rights groups have raised similar concerns for over a decade, but the situation persists. The Baka continue to be victimized, their access to traditional lands increasingly restricted.