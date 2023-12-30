en English
Crime

Shocking Discovery of Human Remains in South African Backyard

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:53 am EST
Residents of the Free State in South Africa were left in shock and awe as a chilling discovery was made in the backyard of a suburban home. Human remains, enshrouded in a carpet and buried in a sunken grave, were uncovered on an otherwise unremarkable Wednesday. The grim finding was reported to the Makwane police station by two local men who had grown suspicious of a sinking grave in their yard.

The Discovery

Upon investigation by the local police, a human skull emerged from the grave, accompanied by a pair of jeans and a soccer t-shirt. The discovery was not just a grim reminder of the fragility of life, but also a jigsaw piece in a family’s search for their missing kin. A family member identified the clothing as that of his younger brother from Lesotho, who had been missing since October 2021.

The Missing Link

The brother, whose name remains undisclosed for privacy reasons, was known to disappear for extended periods, hence his absence was not immediately reported. This habitual vanishing could have been a camouflage for a more sinister fate that was lurking in the shadows. When he did not return home as usual, the mystery deepened, and the sinking grave in the backyard became a symbol of a family’s worst fear realized.

Police Investigation

The police, with this newfound evidence, have launched an inquest to not only ascertain the cause of death but also confirm the identity of the remains found. Concurrently, in an effort to piece together the events leading up to the grim discovery, the Guam Police Department has also engaged in an investigation into the discovery of a 51-year-old, Mike Tithin’s body in the backyard of a residence in Mangilao, Free State. An autopsy has been performed, and the results are pending, adding another layer of anticipation in the unfolding drama. In their pursuit of truth and justice, GPD is rallying the community’s help in providing any information related to the incident.

Crime South Africa
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

