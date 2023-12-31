Shildon and Cumnock: A Tale of Two Towns in Britain’s Affordability Stakes

In the realm of Britain’s property market, a small town in County Durham, England, has emerged as a beacon of affordability. Shildon, a charming spot nestled 13 miles from Durham and within arm’s reach of Middlesbrough, has been dubbed Britain’s ‘budget capital’ by housing agent Zoopla. This recognition is attributed to the town’s competitive property prices and cost of living, making it a viable living option for many.

Shildon: An Affordable Enclave

According to reports from Rightmove, the average property price in Shildon over the past year was a modest £83,345. Terraced houses fetched an average of £62,277, semi-detached properties £92,019, and detached houses £216,325. These figures represent a 9 percent plunge from the previous year, and a 14 percent drop from the 2018 peak. Shildon’s affordability, coupled with its green spaces and accessibility to urban areas, makes it an attractive choice for homebuyers on a budget.

The Challenges of Affordability

Despite its affordability, Shildon is not without its challenges. The town grapples with a high crime rate—49 percent above the national average. The most common crimes reported are sexual and violent offenses, primarily due to the dearth of recreational activities for the town’s young people. The town’s social environment has also been impacted by the closure of the wagon works in 1984, which led to the loss of 1,750 jobs. Yet, amid these trials, Shildon upholds a strong sense of community, as evidenced by the unity among local businesses and residents.

Contrasting Affordability: Cumnock in Ayrshire

In contrast to Shildon, Zoopla’s survey presents Scotland as home to the most affordable towns in Britain. The crown jewel among these is Cumnock in Ayrshire, where a couple can purchase a house for about 1.04 times their annual earnings. This is nearly four times more affordable than the UK average, marking Cumnock as a leading contender in Britain’s affordability stakes.