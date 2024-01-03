Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public Assistance in Theft Cases at Local Maryland Businesses

In a recent surge of thefts, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland is grappling to identify and apprehend suspects involved in two separate incidents. Local businesses, Optimal Vapor and King Smoke Tobacco Shop, were targeted, marking a disturbing uptick in petty crime in the area. The community’s active participation is solicited to crack these cases, promising a potential cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Incident at Optimal Vapor

At approximately 10:55 a.m. on Monday, December 18, 2023, a male and a female suspect walked into Optimal Vapor located on Three Notch Rd. in Lexington Park. The duo was caught on camera concealing items on themselves without paying for them. The case, bearing the number 71027-23, is being handled by DFC David Katulich.

Theft at King Smoke Tobacco Shop

A few days later, on December 22, 2023, an unidentified individual was captured on CCTV at King Smoke Tobacco Shop in California, Maryland. The suspect is seen stealing a vape device at around 2:12 p.m, leading to an immediate investigation by the authorities (case number 71916-23).

Call for Public Assistance

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information about the suspects or the incidents to come forward. They can reach out to Officer Katulich via email or phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Solvers by calling their hotline or sending a text with a specific code followed by the information. The Sheriff’s Office has underscored that tipsters’ identities will be kept confidential and a cash reward awaits successful leads.

These incidents shed light on the increasing threat to local businesses, pressing for the need for the community’s vigilance and cooperation to ensure the suspects are located and theft is addressed.