Sheriff Swanson Launches Billboard Campaign to Combat Human Trafficking in Michigan

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson has launched a groundbreaking initiative in Michigan’s battle against human trafficking. The campaign involves the strategic placement of 62 digital billboards along major interstate highways across the state. These billboards will prominently display the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team’s (GHOST) logo and a provocative quote from Sheriff Swanson himself, aiming to ignite thought and dialogue on the pressing issue of human trafficking.

Education and Awareness: Key Weapons Against Human Trafficking

Swanson emphasised the crucial role of education and awareness, along with law enforcement operations and aftercare for victims, in the fight against human trafficking. The Sheriff’s Office believes that highlighting the problem will encourage the public to be more vigilant and proactive in recognizing and reporting potential cases of human trafficking. Besides, the campaign is designed to serve as a constant reminder of the ongoing battle against this form of modern-day slavery.

Highlighting the Issue of Grooming

The quote chosen for the billboards, “If you don’t love your kids, somebody else will,” is a stark and unsettling reminder of the issue of grooming, a 24/7 concern leading to sextortion. Swanson pointed out that actions which may seem harmless, such as sharing explicit photos, can quickly spiral into devastating consequences. He urged the public to be aware of such potential threats and to take appropriate preventive measures.

Participating in the Fight Against Human Trafficking

Swanson called on the public to play an active role in combating human trafficking by visiting the GHOST certification program on the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office website. The program provides education on recognizing signs of human trafficking and how to take action. The billboards, which are set to remain visible for an entire year, will keep the issue of human trafficking at the forefront of public consciousness, reinforcing the importance of constant vigilance and action.