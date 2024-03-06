Shenandoah Man Faces Charges for Rape, Strangulation at Mary Baldwin University

Alex A.J. Paxton, a 24-year-old from Shenandoah, has been arrested and charged with rape, strangulation, and abduction following a distressing incident at Mary Baldwin University in Staunton. Authorities apprehended Paxton on February 27 with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, after he allegedly attacked a woman in a dorm room on February 17.

Advertisment

Details of the Alleged Assault

According to court documents, the alleged assault took place inside a dormitory on the campus of Mary Baldwin University. Staunton Police, alongside a sexual assault nurse examiner, conducted a thorough investigation into the incident. The findings revealed signs of physical assault and strangulation on the victim's body, pointing towards a violent encounter. Despite the grave accusations, Paxton has denied all allegations against him.

Investigation and Arrest

Advertisment

The Staunton Police Department has been meticulously gathering evidence to build a strong case against Paxton. This includes collecting DNA samples, which are crucial for corroborating the victim's account of the events. It was also established that Paxton and the victim were acquainted prior to the incident, adding another layer of complexity to the case. Notably, Paxton is not affiliated with Mary Baldwin University as a student, further investigating his presence on campus during the time of the alleged attack.

Legal Proceedings and Community Response

Currently, Paxton is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail, awaiting further legal action. This case has stirred considerable attention in the Staunton community, raising concerns about campus safety and the measures in place to protect students and residents. As the legal process unfolds, many are calling for a thorough examination of security protocols at educational institutions to prevent such incidents in the future.

The charges against Paxton have brought to light the critical issue of violence against women and the importance of community vigilance and support for survivors. As this case progresses through the judicial system, it serves as a somber reminder of the ongoing battle against sexual violence and the need for collective action to ensure the safety and well-being of all individuals on campus and beyond.