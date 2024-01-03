en English
Crime

Shelter-in-Place Order Lifted in Fort Carson Neighborhood Following Police Activity

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:39 pm EST
Shelter-in-Place Order Lifted in Fort Carson Neighborhood Following Police Activity

A morning’s serenity was briefly disrupted in a neighborhood south of Fort Carson High School when a shelter-in-place order rippled through the community. The Fountain Police Department instigated the order in response to a search warrant being executed on the 11000 block of Berry Farm Road in Fountain. The unsettling alert, advising residents to secure their homes and remain away from doors and windows, was issued around 9:25 a.m. However, by 10:36 a.m., city officials announced via social media that the order had been lifted, allowing the community to breathe a sigh of relief.

Search Warrant Execution Provokes Shelter-in-Place Order

The community’s regular rhythm was jolted just after 9 a.m. when police officers converged on Berry Farm Road to execute a search warrant. The Rapid Response Team was summoned to assist with the operation, their presence underscoring the gravity of the situation. The area was temporarily cordoned off, with residents instructed to stay indoors, away from windows and doors for their safety. As the officers searched the premises, the neighborhood held its breath, waiting for the situation to be resolved.

Community Resumes Normalcy as Order is Lifted

The tense atmosphere that had gripped the neighborhood was dispelled when city officials announced the lifting of the shelter-in-place order via social media. By 10:36 a.m., residents were informed that normal activities could resume. The Rapid Response Team had concluded their search, discovering the house to be empty. The roads were declared safe for travel, and the neighborhood began to stir back to life with the comforting sounds of everyday routine. Importantly, no arrests were made in connection with the search warrant executed on Berry Farm Road.

A Day of Unrelated Incidents

In a separate incident in Colorado Springs, an arrest was made for arson following a structure fire. However, this occurrence was unrelated to the shelter-in-place order in Fountain. The day served as a stark reminder of the unpredictability of life, with a community’s peaceful existence briefly disturbed, only to be restored, and an unrelated incident casting a long shadow elsewhere.

Crime Safety United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

