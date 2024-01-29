Sheffield Man Sentenced for Sexual Assault of a Minor in Her Home

In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old girl in Darnall, Sheffield, faced a horrifying ordeal when she was sexually assaulted in her own bedroom by an intruder. The assailant, identified as 23-year-old Bohuslav Horvath, had broken into her room through an upstairs window, violating her safety and privacy.

Unraveling the Nightmare

The young victim initially thought she was trapped in a nightmare, a belief that was unfortunately shattered when detectives discovered fingerprints on the windowsill. This crucial piece of evidence led them to Horvath, confirming the grim reality of the assault. On May 15, 2023, Horvath admitted to the heinous crimes of sexual assault by touching and burglary.

Justice Served

Sheffield Crown Court handed down a six-year imprisonment sentence to Horvath for his actions. In addition, he received an extended licence period of four years following his release. The court also subjected Horvath to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, a restraining order, and mandated him to sign the sex offenders' register for life, marking him as a perpetual threat.

The Brave Battle

The offender used a ladder to access the girl's upstairs window at night, and after committing the assault, he escaped the same way. The victim's family initially dismissed the incident as a bad dream, but the girl's persistent signs of distress prompted them to contact the police. Crime scene investigators discovered both the fingerprints and the ladder used in the crime. Despite initially denying the assault during a police interview, Horvath later confessed to the charges. PC Fiona Busfield of South Yorkshire Police commended the courage of the young victim and her family throughout the investigation and expressed satisfaction with the sentence.