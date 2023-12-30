Sheffield Man Charged with Murder Following Tragic Crash

In a tragic incident on a Wednesday afternoon in Sheffield’s Burngreave area, a man’s life was abruptly ended as he was attempting to lend a helping hand to a stranger. The man, Chris Marriott, 46, was out with his family when he spotted an unconscious woman on the street. As he and a group of Good Samaritans, including an off-duty midwife, rushed to her aid, a vehicle struck them. The hit led to Marriott’s untimely death and left several others injured.

Murder Charges Against Hassan Jhangur

The driver of the vehicle, Hassan Jhangur, has been charged with murder and five counts of attempted murder. The 23-year-old from Sheffield is set to face the magistrates on these charges. The incident not only claimed the life of Chris Marriott but also seriously injured another man and left the off-duty midwife and three others with minor injuries. The woman Marriott was trying to help remains in the hospital in a life-threatening condition.

Chris Marriott: A Man of Faith and Charity

Marriott, a devoted member of his church and a charity worker, was described by his family as a ‘wonderful husband, dad, brother, uncle, and friend.’ His life was marked by acts of kindness and service to others, evident even in his final moments. His family, while nursing their grief, find solace in their belief that he is now with his Lord and Saviour.

Community Reactions and Further Investigation

The news has sent shock waves through the community, with the church group ChristCentral expressing their deep shock at the loss. As the community comes to terms with the incident, the authorities are increasing patrols in the area and urging anyone with information to come forward. This tragic event has underscored the need for vigilance and care in our daily interactions, reminding us that even acts of kindness can end in tragedy.