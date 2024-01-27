Sheerness: The Struggle of a 'Ghost Town'

Sheerness, a port town on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent, UK, has found itself on the radar for all the wrong reasons. Identified as one of the 20 most dangerous towns in England, it battles severe social challenges and a crime rate that is more than double the Kent average. With 181 crimes reported per 1,000 people, Sheerness is grappling with issues that have residents describing parts of the town as 'no-go zones'.

The Ghost Town

The social disorder and escalating crime rate have cast a pall over the town's high street, turning it into what locals refer to as a 'ghost town'. Despite a £20m government payout a year ago aimed at revitalization, tangible improvements have yet to materialize. In the wake of the town's decline, local businesses bear the brunt, with many shops remaining boarded up, contributing to a bleak landscape that lacks attractions to draw visitors or provide activities for the residents.

Crime and Fear

Theft, drug use, and fly-tipping are high on the list of prevalent crimes, causing residents to live in a state of fear. The town is reportedly under the control of gangs of youths, attributed to a lack of police presence. The threatening atmosphere has led to parts of the town being labelled as 'no-go zones', areas that residents fear to tread even if offered a large sum of money.

A Glimmer of Hope

Inspector Vanessa Foster from Swale's Neighbourhood Task Force acknowledged the community's concerns but pointed to a decrease in crime in the Sheerness Ward. Statistics showed 229 fewer crimes reported in 2023 compared to previous periods. While this is a positive step, Foster stressed the importance of not becoming complacent in efforts to improve the town's situation. As the town continues to battle its social and crime-related issues, the residents of Sheerness hope for a future where they can once again feel safe in their own homes.