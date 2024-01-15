Sharp Rise in Crime Rates Across China: SPP Report

A recent report from the Supreme People’s Procuratorate (SPP) of China has unveiled an alarming surge in crime rates across the country. In the first eleven months of the previous year, procuratorial organs approved the arrests of 645,000 individuals, a stark 37.2 percent increase from the prior year. The grim data also revealed a 17.1 percent rise in prosecutions, tallying up to over 1.5 million people.

Mounting Prosecutions for Varied Crimes

The SPP’s data highlighted prosecutions for a range of crimes. A striking 12,000 individuals were indicted for involvement in organized crime, while 42,000 faced charges for telecom fraud. Online gambling, too, had its share of culprits, with 16,000 individuals prosecuted.

The fight against financial crimes took a front seat, with approximately 23,000 suspects prosecuted for financial fraud and disrupting the financial management order. This reflects China’s intensified focus on preventing economic crime, a priority that has seen the enforcement of stringent regulations by financial regulatory bodies like the National Financial Regulatory Authority (NFRA).

Collaborative Mechanism Boosts Anti-Money Laundering Efforts

In a promising collaborative effort, the SPP, the National Supervisory Commission, and the Ministry of Public Security joined forces to combat the menace of money laundering. These collective efforts led to the prosecution of 2,435 individuals, marking a 16.6 percent year-on-year increase.

The same collaborative approach was employed to tackle duty-related crimes, with 20,000 individuals transferred by supervisory commissions for prosecution. This approach led to the successful prosecution of 16,000 individuals.

Bribery Prosecutions and Plea Leniency Rates

The SPP’s focus on both bribe givers and receivers led to an 18.1 percent increase in bribery prosecutions. The report also highlighted an over 90 percent application rate for leniency in guilty plea cases, with a stellar 97.1 percent acceptance rate of sentencing recommendations.

The SPP urged procuratorial organs to continue their efforts in managing minor crimes effectively. This includes the judicial use of electronic monitoring bracelets and the integration of administrative and criminal punishment to resolve multi-party conflicts.