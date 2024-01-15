Sharjeel Imam Seeks Bail in Delhi Riots Case

Sharjeel Imam, a key accused in the North-East Delhi riots case of February 2020, has sought bail on grounds of parity, stating that six of the 18 accused have already been granted bail. The case stems from allegations of a large-scale conspiracy behind the riots, which were a result of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). These violent clashes led to 53 deaths and over 700 injuries.

Raising the Bail Plea

Imam’s plea for bail was countered by special public prosecutor Amit Prasad, who stressed the need to evaluate Imam’s specific speeches and activities, suggesting they cannot be equated with other accused who have already received bail. The court has now listed the matter for further hearing on February 19 and has asked both Imam’s counsel and the city police to file written submissions before the next hearing.

Charges Under UAPA and IPC

Imam, along with United Against Hate founder Khalid Saifi, student-activist Umar Khalid, and others, have been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code. Appeals against bail dismissals for other accused are also pending in the high court. Notably, the high court previously denied bail to Umar Khalid on the grounds of his prima facie involvement and constant communication with co-accused.

Previous Bail Cases and Future Hearings

The Delhi High Court has asked the Delhi Police to file a chart distinguishing Imam’s role from those of accused who have already been granted bail. Asif Iqbal Tanha, Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal were previously granted bail in June 2021, but the Supreme Court stated that their bail orders shall not be treated as precedent. As per the Supreme Court’s order dismissing Delhi Police’s appeal against their bail, it is now for Imam to make his case on merits and not for the prosecution to show how their role differs from those granted bail. The Bench headed by Justice Kait is hearing Imam’s bail plea afresh after Justice Siddharth Mridul, who had heard the case in detail, was elevated as Chief Justice of Manipur High Court. The matter now rests until the next hearing on February 19.