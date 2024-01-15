en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Sharjeel Imam Seeks Bail in Delhi Riots Case

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:01 am EST
Sharjeel Imam Seeks Bail in Delhi Riots Case

Sharjeel Imam, a key accused in the North-East Delhi riots case of February 2020, has sought bail on grounds of parity, stating that six of the 18 accused have already been granted bail. The case stems from allegations of a large-scale conspiracy behind the riots, which were a result of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). These violent clashes led to 53 deaths and over 700 injuries.

Raising the Bail Plea

Imam’s plea for bail was countered by special public prosecutor Amit Prasad, who stressed the need to evaluate Imam’s specific speeches and activities, suggesting they cannot be equated with other accused who have already received bail. The court has now listed the matter for further hearing on February 19 and has asked both Imam’s counsel and the city police to file written submissions before the next hearing.

Charges Under UAPA and IPC

Imam, along with United Against Hate founder Khalid Saifi, student-activist Umar Khalid, and others, have been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code. Appeals against bail dismissals for other accused are also pending in the high court. Notably, the high court previously denied bail to Umar Khalid on the grounds of his prima facie involvement and constant communication with co-accused.

Previous Bail Cases and Future Hearings

The Delhi High Court has asked the Delhi Police to file a chart distinguishing Imam’s role from those of accused who have already been granted bail. Asif Iqbal Tanha, Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal were previously granted bail in June 2021, but the Supreme Court stated that their bail orders shall not be treated as precedent. As per the Supreme Court’s order dismissing Delhi Police’s appeal against their bail, it is now for Imam to make his case on merits and not for the prosecution to show how their role differs from those granted bail. The Bench headed by Justice Kait is hearing Imam’s bail plea afresh after Justice Siddharth Mridul, who had heard the case in detail, was elevated as Chief Justice of Manipur High Court. The matter now rests until the next hearing on February 19.

0
Crime India Law
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
Rochdale Abuse: Whistleblower Maggie Oliver's Fight for Justice
In a powerful statement that reverberates through the halls of justice, Maggie Oliver, the renowned whistleblower in the Rochdale child sexual abuse scandal, underscores the monumental psychological impact on victims and their protracted struggle for their voices to be heard. Oliver’s relentless work has cast a harsh light on the systemic failures and negligence that
Rochdale Abuse: Whistleblower Maggie Oliver's Fight for Justice
Undisclosed Incident Spurs Major Police Action in Stoke-on-Trent Estate
8 mins ago
Undisclosed Incident Spurs Major Police Action in Stoke-on-Trent Estate
Violent Altercation at Karaoke Bar Spurs Licensing Review and Security Concerns
8 mins ago
Violent Altercation at Karaoke Bar Spurs Licensing Review and Security Concerns
Kyrgyzstan's Crackdown on Press Freedom: Major News Outlet 24.KG Raided
3 mins ago
Kyrgyzstan's Crackdown on Press Freedom: Major News Outlet 24.KG Raided
Four Abducted Individuals Found Dead in Abuja: A Wake-Up Call for Enhanced Security Measures
8 mins ago
Four Abducted Individuals Found Dead in Abuja: A Wake-Up Call for Enhanced Security Measures
Anti-Drug Operation in Davao City: A Stride Towards a Drug-Free Community
8 mins ago
Anti-Drug Operation in Davao City: A Stride Towards a Drug-Free Community
Latest Headlines
World News
NeoImmuneTech Appoints New VP to Accelerate NT-I7 Clinical Development
2 mins
NeoImmuneTech Appoints New VP to Accelerate NT-I7 Clinical Development
Squad Habits: Revolutionizing Personal Goal Setting Through Group Accountability
3 mins
Squad Habits: Revolutionizing Personal Goal Setting Through Group Accountability
Rural Hospitals in America: A Struggle for Survival and Expansion
3 mins
Rural Hospitals in America: A Struggle for Survival and Expansion
21st Century Suffragettes Campaign: Combating Voter Apathy Among Young Belfast Citizens
3 mins
21st Century Suffragettes Campaign: Combating Voter Apathy Among Young Belfast Citizens
The Dawn of a New Era: King Frederik X's Historic Visit to Denmark's Parliament
3 mins
The Dawn of a New Era: King Frederik X's Historic Visit to Denmark's Parliament
Unprecedented Surge in UK's Mental Health Service Demand Post-Pandemic
3 mins
Unprecedented Surge in UK's Mental Health Service Demand Post-Pandemic
Australia's COVID-19 Management: Unpacking Hybrid Immunity and the JN.1 Variant
3 mins
Australia's COVID-19 Management: Unpacking Hybrid Immunity and the JN.1 Variant
Trump Delivers Pizzas to Firefighters on Eve of Iowa Caucus
4 mins
Trump Delivers Pizzas to Firefighters on Eve of Iowa Caucus
Shayaan Kim Emerges as Standout Player in High School Golf
4 mins
Shayaan Kim Emerges as Standout Player in High School Golf
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
22 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
51 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app