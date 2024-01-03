Shannon Cavitt Jr. Sentenced to Life for 2022 Wichita Murder

Shannon Cavitt Jr., convicted for the 2022 murder of 49-year-old Dennis Haynes in southeast Wichita, was sentenced to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole after 25 years. The announcement was made by the Office of the District Attorney following charges laid against Cavitt in August 2022.

Circumstances Surrounding the Crime

The tragic incident unfolded on the morning of August 15, 2022, when Wichita police responded to a shooting report in the 5200 block of E. Gilbert. Upon their arrival, they found Dennis Haynes unconscious and not breathing. Despite life-saving efforts, Haynes was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Investigation and Conviction

The subsequent investigation by the Wichita Police Department revealed that Haynes and others were inside a home when Cavitt and another armed man, Caviontay Conway, entered the premises. The duo fatally shot Haynes before fleeing the scene on foot. Conway, who faces the same charges as Cavitt, is expected to return to court on January 11.

Other Noteworthy Convictions

On a related note, Kyle Romey, a resident of Goddard, was sentenced to life in prison, with parole eligibility after 653 months, equivalent to 54 years and five months, for the murder of his mother, Denyce Briet in October 2021. An autopsy revealed Briet’s cause of death to be blunt force trauma. Romey was apprehended near the intersection of Taft and McLean, donning clothes stained with blood.

Brian Smith, who was placed on probation in 2022 after endangering his three-year-old son due to drugs, neglect, and sex trafficking, is back in jail after multiple instances of meth use. Prosecutors filed a motion to revoke his probation on December 20, 2023, and he was booked into jail on New Year’s Eve.