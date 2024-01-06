Shamsul Iskandar Fights Back Against Allegations of NGO Funds Misuse

The senior political secretary to Malaysia’s Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, has taken legal action against Badrul Hisham Shaharin, popularly known as Chegubard. The cause, a contentious allegation implicating Shamsul Iskandar in the misuse of NGO funds. The accusation, disseminated via a Facebook post, was swiftly refuted by Shamsul Iskandar, who characterized it as baseless and devoid of substantiating evidence.

Allegations: An Attempt to Tarnish the Prime Minister’s Office

Shamsul Iskandar asserted that the allegations were crafted with the intention of defaming the Prime Minister’s Office. Emphasizing the importance of criticism in a democratic society, he argued that it should not devolve into slander or unfounded claims. He urged those harboring grievances to approach authorities with supporting evidence rather than resorting to social media to stir public unrest.

Shamsul Iskandar’s Response: Legal Action and a Call for Evidence

Shamsul Iskandar responded to the allegations by filing a police report, making an online report with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), and initiating legal proceedings by issuing a summons notice. He emphasized the importance of addressing such issues through official channels, advocating for evidence-backed claims rather than baseless accusations.

Police Confirmation and Case Transfer

Confirmation of the police report came from ACP Tan Cheng San, the district police chief of Seberang Perai Tengah. Subsequently, the case was transferred to the Putrajaya district police headquarters, where the original report was filed, for further investigation. This transfer marks the next phase in this fast-unfolding political saga, with potential national implications.