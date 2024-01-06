en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Shamsul Iskandar Fights Back Against Allegations of NGO Funds Misuse

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:43 am EST
Shamsul Iskandar Fights Back Against Allegations of NGO Funds Misuse

The senior political secretary to Malaysia’s Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, has taken legal action against Badrul Hisham Shaharin, popularly known as Chegubard. The cause, a contentious allegation implicating Shamsul Iskandar in the misuse of NGO funds. The accusation, disseminated via a Facebook post, was swiftly refuted by Shamsul Iskandar, who characterized it as baseless and devoid of substantiating evidence.

Allegations: An Attempt to Tarnish the Prime Minister’s Office

Shamsul Iskandar asserted that the allegations were crafted with the intention of defaming the Prime Minister’s Office. Emphasizing the importance of criticism in a democratic society, he argued that it should not devolve into slander or unfounded claims. He urged those harboring grievances to approach authorities with supporting evidence rather than resorting to social media to stir public unrest.

Shamsul Iskandar’s Response: Legal Action and a Call for Evidence

Shamsul Iskandar responded to the allegations by filing a police report, making an online report with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), and initiating legal proceedings by issuing a summons notice. He emphasized the importance of addressing such issues through official channels, advocating for evidence-backed claims rather than baseless accusations.

Police Confirmation and Case Transfer

Confirmation of the police report came from ACP Tan Cheng San, the district police chief of Seberang Perai Tengah. Subsequently, the case was transferred to the Putrajaya district police headquarters, where the original report was filed, for further investigation. This transfer marks the next phase in this fast-unfolding political saga, with potential national implications.

0
Crime Malaysia Social Issues
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
4 mins ago
Swatting Incident at Judge's Home Highlights Escalating Trend
On Sunday, the tranquility of the nation’s capital was disturbed when police and fire services rushed to a residence following a shooting report. The home belonged to a person named Chutkan, whose identity would later serve as a chilling reminder of an escalating trend. Upon arrival, the emergency services found that the alleged shooting was
Swatting Incident at Judge's Home Highlights Escalating Trend
Stateless Man Arrested for Drug Possession in Kuwait Suburb
37 mins ago
Stateless Man Arrested for Drug Possession in Kuwait Suburb
Northwich Resident Disqualified from Driving for Drug-Driving and Cannabis Possession
51 mins ago
Northwich Resident Disqualified from Driving for Drug-Driving and Cannabis Possession
Illinois Court Upholds $3M Award in Domestic Violence Case: A Spotlight on Police Duties
7 mins ago
Illinois Court Upholds $3M Award in Domestic Violence Case: A Spotlight on Police Duties
Houston Law Firm Secures $102 Million Judgment in Shooting Case
10 mins ago
Houston Law Firm Secures $102 Million Judgment in Shooting Case
Prison Attack Sparks Controversy Amidst Ongoing Hogmanay Shooting Investigation
30 mins ago
Prison Attack Sparks Controversy Amidst Ongoing Hogmanay Shooting Investigation
Latest Headlines
World News
Rade Krunic's Transfer Saga: Fenerbahce's Offer and Al Shabab's Interest Unveiled
48 seconds
Rade Krunic's Transfer Saga: Fenerbahce's Offer and Al Shabab's Interest Unveiled
Overcoming the Blood-Brain Barrier: A Leap Forward in Neurodegenerative Disease Treatment
2 mins
Overcoming the Blood-Brain Barrier: A Leap Forward in Neurodegenerative Disease Treatment
Suspension of APC Primary Election Stirs Tensions in Benue State
2 mins
Suspension of APC Primary Election Stirs Tensions in Benue State
Restaurants Address Health Inspection Violations with Immediate Corrective Actions
2 mins
Restaurants Address Health Inspection Violations with Immediate Corrective Actions
Key Dates and Voter Insights as North Carolina Prepares for 2024 Primary
2 mins
Key Dates and Voter Insights as North Carolina Prepares for 2024 Primary
Biden's Economic Policies: Planting Seeds for a Prosperous Future
3 mins
Biden's Economic Policies: Planting Seeds for a Prosperous Future
Chicago's 2024 Challenge: Navigating Governance Amid Unprecedented Shifts
4 mins
Chicago's 2024 Challenge: Navigating Governance Amid Unprecedented Shifts
Frequent Mobile Phone Use Linked to Reduced Sperm Quality, New Study Reveals
4 mins
Frequent Mobile Phone Use Linked to Reduced Sperm Quality, New Study Reveals
Allegations of Election Irregularities and the Unfolding Investigation
4 mins
Allegations of Election Irregularities and the Unfolding Investigation
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
2 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
2 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
4 hours
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
5 hours
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
6 hours
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
8 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
8 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
9 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
9 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app