Crime

Shaken Tranquility: The FBI Raid on the Westbury Family in Lindström, Minnesota

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:30 am EST
In the tranquil town of Lindström, Minnesota, an aggressive raid by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) unfolded in April 2021, startling the Westbury family and disturbing the peace of the neighborhood. The target of the operation was 28-year-old Jonah Westbury, who was subsequently arrested on four misdemeanor charges relating to his presence at the U.S. Capitol and on Capitol grounds on January 6, 2021.

Heavy-handed Tactics

Bringing in a heavy tactical presence, including a SWAT team, the FBI went to the extent of using a battering ram, tactical gear, and AR-15 rifles. The Westbury family, as well as spectators, deemed the whole operation excessive, given Jonah was facing nonviolent misdemeanors—primarily for entering the Capitol and being on its grounds.

A Disturbed Neighborhood

As the raid unfolded, the tranquility of the neighborhood was replaced with a sense of unease. The operation involved a large number of agents, a military vehicle, and the temporary detention of Robert Westbury, 64, and Aaron James, 37.

Regular Surveillance

Two months prior to the raid, the FBI had visited the Westbury household and had kept it under regular surveillance. Notably, Jonah Westbury was turned in by a former classmate.

Contrasting Narratives

By the end of 2021, four members of the Westbury family were arrested and charged with various crimes related to the events of January 6. These ranged from trespassing to assaulting law enforcement. The family had traveled to Washington, D.C. to hear then-President Donald Trump’s speech and then walked to the Capitol. The family paints a contrasting picture to the official narrative, claiming a peaceful atmosphere at Trump’s speech before the chaos ensued at the Capitol. During the turmoil, the family got separated and experienced tear gas and mace. Aaron James and Isaac Westbury were also arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges. Prosecutors assert they obstructed and assaulted police by picking up police riot shields.

Crime United States
