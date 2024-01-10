Shake Shack Manager Jailed for Sexual Harassment of Teenage Worker

Ng Mun Kwong, a 54-year-old assistant manager at Shake Shack in Jewel Changi Airport, Singapore, has been sentenced to 24 weeks in jail after pleading guilty to charges of using criminal force to outrage the modesty of a part-time teenage worker. This case serves as a stark reminder of the pervasiveness of workplace sexual harassment and the urgent need for stringent measures to curb such incidents.

Unfolding of the Harassment

During a single day, Ng engaged in a series of inappropriate actions towards the teen, beginning when he asked the teenager to follow him to the toilet. Throughout the day, Ng committed several acts of indiscretion, including touching the teen’s abdomen, rubbing his chest, touching his thigh, and kissing his neck and cheek, exploiting his position as the teen’s superior.

An Unwilling Accomplice

The teenager, who initially did not resist to avoid offending Ng and jeopardizing his working hours, found the courage to report the incidents to the general manager the following day. This report led to Ng’s immediate suspension, and a subsequent police report was filed.

A ‘Sustained Campaign of Harassment’

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tung Shou Pin described Ng’s actions as a ‘sustained campaign of harassment’, emphasizing the seriousness of workplace sexual harassment. Despite the charges, Ng could have faced a maximum of three years in jail, fines, or caning for each charge. His 24-week jail term, while significant, is a reminder that the courts take such offenses very seriously.

This incident underscores the need for employers to foster a safe and respectful workplace environment, underscored by policies that protect employees from sexual harassment. The courage and resilience demonstrated by the teenager in this case should serve as an inspiration to others who may find themselves in similar situations.