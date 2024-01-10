en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Shake Shack Manager Jailed for Sexual Harassment of Teenage Worker

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:35 am EST
Shake Shack Manager Jailed for Sexual Harassment of Teenage Worker

Ng Mun Kwong, a 54-year-old assistant manager at Shake Shack in Jewel Changi Airport, Singapore, has been sentenced to 24 weeks in jail after pleading guilty to charges of using criminal force to outrage the modesty of a part-time teenage worker. This case serves as a stark reminder of the pervasiveness of workplace sexual harassment and the urgent need for stringent measures to curb such incidents.

Unfolding of the Harassment

During a single day, Ng engaged in a series of inappropriate actions towards the teen, beginning when he asked the teenager to follow him to the toilet. Throughout the day, Ng committed several acts of indiscretion, including touching the teen’s abdomen, rubbing his chest, touching his thigh, and kissing his neck and cheek, exploiting his position as the teen’s superior.

An Unwilling Accomplice

The teenager, who initially did not resist to avoid offending Ng and jeopardizing his working hours, found the courage to report the incidents to the general manager the following day. This report led to Ng’s immediate suspension, and a subsequent police report was filed.

A ‘Sustained Campaign of Harassment’

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tung Shou Pin described Ng’s actions as a ‘sustained campaign of harassment’, emphasizing the seriousness of workplace sexual harassment. Despite the charges, Ng could have faced a maximum of three years in jail, fines, or caning for each charge. His 24-week jail term, while significant, is a reminder that the courts take such offenses very seriously.

This incident underscores the need for employers to foster a safe and respectful workplace environment, underscored by policies that protect employees from sexual harassment. The courage and resilience demonstrated by the teenager in this case should serve as an inspiration to others who may find themselves in similar situations.

0
Crime Singapore
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
45 seconds ago
Hong Kong Customs Thwarts Major Gold Smuggling Attempt, Driver Arrested
In a significant crackdown on cross-border smuggling, Hong Kong customs officials have thwarted a major gold smuggling attempt valued at HK$10 million (approximately US$1.3 million). Hidden beneath the center console of a seven-seater car were 20 gold bars, each weighing a kilogram. The driver, a 32-year-old resident of Macau, was intercepted at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau
Hong Kong Customs Thwarts Major Gold Smuggling Attempt, Driver Arrested
Israeli Flag Theft from Council Chambers in Sydney: Three Charged
13 mins ago
Israeli Flag Theft from Council Chambers in Sydney: Three Charged
Lokayukta Police Raids Reveal Large-Scale Asset Accumulation by Bengaluru Officials
15 mins ago
Lokayukta Police Raids Reveal Large-Scale Asset Accumulation by Bengaluru Officials
Secret Tunnel at NYC Chabad Synagogue Linked to Child Abuse Allegations
2 mins ago
Secret Tunnel at NYC Chabad Synagogue Linked to Child Abuse Allegations
Nottingham Man Sentenced in Largest UK Prison Smuggling Case
6 mins ago
Nottingham Man Sentenced in Largest UK Prison Smuggling Case
Zimbabwe Police's Successful Arrest of Armed Robber Highlights Ongoing Fight Against Crime Syndicates
9 mins ago
Zimbabwe Police's Successful Arrest of Armed Robber Highlights Ongoing Fight Against Crime Syndicates
Latest Headlines
World News
India Expresses Concern Over Civilian Casualties at United Nations General Assembly
1 min
India Expresses Concern Over Civilian Casualties at United Nations General Assembly
Wins, Postponements, and Cancellations: A Mixed Week for Wisconsin High School Basketball
2 mins
Wins, Postponements, and Cancellations: A Mixed Week for Wisconsin High School Basketball
Paul Dorries' Final Wish and Nadine Dorries' Stand Against Assisted Dying
2 mins
Paul Dorries' Final Wish and Nadine Dorries' Stand Against Assisted Dying
Georgia Reignites Push for Legal Sports Betting Amid Constitutional Amendment Discussions
2 mins
Georgia Reignites Push for Legal Sports Betting Amid Constitutional Amendment Discussions
High School Girls' Basketball: A Tale of Triumphs and Trials
2 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: A Tale of Triumphs and Trials
Historic Losses Loom for UK Conservative Party Amid Plummeting Voter Support
3 mins
Historic Losses Loom for UK Conservative Party Amid Plummeting Voter Support
Dramatic Wins and Postponements in High School Boys Basketball Games
3 mins
Dramatic Wins and Postponements in High School Boys Basketball Games
High School Girls' Basketball: A Display of Athletic Prowess across Georgia
3 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: A Display of Athletic Prowess across Georgia
Battle on the Courts: Recent High School Boys' Basketball Games Emerge Victorious
3 mins
Battle on the Courts: Recent High School Boys' Basketball Games Emerge Victorious
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
17 mins
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
2 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
5 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
5 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
6 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
7 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
7 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
9 hours
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app