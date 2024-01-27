Shahdara Fire Tragedy: Four Perish in Building Fire, Owner and Manager Arrested

In a dreadful episode that unfolded in Shahdara's Mansarovar Park, four souls met their untimely demise as a fire engulfed a four-storey building. The Delhi Police apprehended the owner of the building, 72-year-old Bharat Singh, and the building manager, 27-year-old Mohit Chauhan, charging them with culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligence.

Tragic Fire Claims Four Lives

The fire, which ignited on Friday at 5.22 p.m., is suspected to have originated on the ground floor, in a godown harboring plastic materials. Among those who fell victim to the horrific incident include Gauri, 40, and her adolescent son, Pratham, 17. Rachna, 28, and her seven-month-old infant, Ruhi, also succumbed to the deadly fire, reportedly due to suffocation.

An Investigation Underway

An intensive investigation has been launched into the tragic incident, with the police speculating that a carelessly discarded lit cigarette might have been the cause of the devastating fire. The building, characterized by poor ventilation and equipped with a single staircase, presented a fire hazard, leading to this tragedy.

The Aftermath of the Incident

The incident has cast a pall of grief over the families of the victims, with Gauri's brother-in-law and Rachna's husband expressing their heartbreak and the immediate call for a comprehensive investigation. As the city mourns the loss, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the dire consequences of negligence and lack of adherence to safety standards.