Shadow of Sorcery: Confronting Violence in Papua New Guinea

In the shadowy corners of Papua New Guinea (PNG), a frightening specter has taken hold – Sorcery Accusation Related Violence (SARV). A chilling wave of tortures, killings, and burnings of individuals, all tainted with the damning accusation of sorcery, has surged across the land.

Addressing the Surge of SARV

The situation spiraled into the global spotlight following the heart-wrenching 2012 incident where Kepari Lanieta, a woman accused of sorcery, was burnt alive. This ignited a storm of national and international outrage and forced the PNG government to confront the burgeoning menace. In response, the archaic 1971 Sorcery Act was repealed in 2013, clearing the path to prosecute these horrific crimes. This was further bolstered by the introduction of the National Action Plan (NAP) in 2015, a strategic blueprint specifically designed to snuff out SARV.

Continued Challenges Despite Measures

Yet, despite the government’s earnest steps, SARV continued to spread its malevolent roots. A Special Parliamentary Committee on Gender Based Violence was born in 2020, and the passage of the glassman law in 2022 further empowered the state to prosecute SARV and glassman offenses. Training initiatives for village court officials and police were also set in motion. However, the NAP, a beacon of hope, has been dimmed due to lack of funding, with most initiatives being kept alive by non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and international entities.

Obstacles persist in prosecuting and arresting perpetrators. Village court magistrates, the frontline defense against these crimes, often turn away from SARV cases. A glaring disconnect remains between the government’s policy and its practical application on the ground.

Grassroots Efforts: The Real Heroes

Amidst the darkness, rays of hope emerge from community-based organizations (CBOs), NGOs, church groups, human rights defenders, and community leaders. These grassroots warriors have been instrumental in rescuing victims and providing much-needed support. However, a chasm exists between these entities and the government’s policies, emphasizing the need for improved collaboration.

Addressing SARV effectively requires a multi-pronged approach. The government needs to establish stronger connections with these organizations, fuel funding into the initiatives, and enhance existing services like safe houses and police posts. The untapped potential of community engagement, particularly involving youth and local courts, is a critical facet of confronting SARV in PNG.