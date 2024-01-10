en English
Business

SFC Suspends Andy Wong for AML Compliance Failures at City International Futures

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:24 am EST
Regulatory watch-dog, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), has enforced a 10-month suspension on Andy Wong Yeung, a leading figure at City International Futures (CIFHKL). The move comes in the wake of Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance failures at the financial firm.

Unveiling the Details

Andy Wong, holding pivotal roles as the former responsible officer, manager-in-charge of key business line, overall management oversight, and director of CIFHKL, has been held accountable for compliance failures in AML and counter-terrorist financing. These lapses, observed between March 2016 and October 2018, led to the SFC’s decision to suspend Wong.

The Investigation

The SFC probe unveiled that CIFHKL fell short in conducting proper due diligence, enquiries on client deposits, and establishing effective ongoing monitoring systems. These oversights have led to the disciplinary action against Wong. The SFC, through this enforcement, emphasizes its commitment to stringent regulatory standards and the prevention of financial crimes.

Broader Implications

This suspension serves as a potent reminder to individuals and firms in the financial industry of the importance of adhering to AML guidelines. Moreover, it underscores the potential consequences of non-compliance. The SFC has reiterated its role in maintaining the integrity of the financial markets through diligent oversight, sending a strong deterrent message to the market.

Business Crime
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

