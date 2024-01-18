Sexual Misconduct in Nigerian Universities: The Case of Prof Cyril Ndifon

Sexual misconduct, a plague tainting the prestige of higher institutions, has grown alarmingly prevalent within Nigeria's universities. A barrage of sexual harassment and assault cases have emerged in the public eye, leading to dismissals, suspensions, and even jail sentences for the malefactors. This escalation has ignited a demand for more stringent measures against sexual misconduct in academic circles.

The Notorious Case of Prof Cyril Ndifon

Among the multitude of cases, the one involving Prof Cyril Ndifon has attracted significant attention. Once revered as the Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Calabar, Ndifon now faces allegations of high-handedness and sexual harassment. About 50 female law students, driven by a demand for justice, staged protests, demanding his removal.

Vice Chancellor's Response

The university's response to this insidious issue came in the form of decisive action from the Vice Chancellor, Prof Florence Obi. She suspended Ndifon for infringing on institutional policies, charging him with soliciting nude photographs and videos from female students. These actions, she asserted, were grotesque attempts to exchange marks for illicit material.

Current Legal Proceedings

In the wake of these damning allegations, Ndifon finds himself detained in Kuje prison, Abuja, where he awaits further legal proceedings. This case serves as a stark reminder of the dire need for effective mechanisms to combat sexual misconduct within the educational sphere, to ensure the safety and dignity of all students.