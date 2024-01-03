en English
Crime

Sexual Assault Cases Shake Madrid: Football Boss and Group Attack Under Investigation

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:48 am EST
Sexual Assault Cases Shake Madrid: Football Boss and Group Attack Under Investigation

On the dawn of New Year’s Eve, amidst the euphoria and merriment, a chilling incident of group sexual assault erupted in the heart of Madrid, Spain. A 26-year-old Honduran man found himself at the center of a horrific experience in Las Cruces Park, Carabanchel district. After a night of revelry, he was reportedly attacked by a group of eight men who held him down and assaulted him anally. The victim was discovered by the Municipal Police, intoxicated and traumatized.

The Encounter and Assault

According to the victim’s report, the ordeal began with an encounter with two women and a group of men. As the night wore on, the women departed, leaving him with the men. He was led into the park, where the alleged assault took place. The Madrid Police arrived at the scene to find the young man in a state of intoxication.

Investigation Underway

The case has been forwarded to the Family and Women Care Unit (UFAM) of the Madrid Police Headquarters. The severity of the allegation has led the authorities to prioritize this investigation, striving to unravel the circumstances and identify the alleged perpetrators involved.

Parallel Investigations

Meanwhile, in a parallel investigation, Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Federation, is being scrutinized for allegations of sexual assault and coercion against Spain’s star forward Jennifer Hermoso. She testified in court that Rubiales forced an unwanted kiss upon her and subsequently pressured her to declare it consensual.

The repercussions of Hermoso’s allegations were swift and severe. FIFA banned Rubiales from all football-related activities for three years. He also resigned from his positions as federation president and UEFA vice president. The incident has provoked widespread outrage, and if found guilty, Rubiales could face a fine or a prison sentence based on a sexual consent law passed last year.

These serious allegations of group sexual assault and individual misconduct underscore the pressing need for more awareness, urgency, and stringent law enforcement when dealing with such heinous acts. The outcomes of these investigations in Madrid could potentially set a precedent for future cases, promoting a more secure and respectful society.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

