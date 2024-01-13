Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Filed Against Central Baptist Church and Former Youth Pastor

A lawsuit has been lodged in Columbia County, Arkansas against Central Baptist Church in Magnolia and its former youth pastor, Kenneth Travis Jewell. The suit, spearheaded by Constant Legal Group and Gillispie Law Firm on behalf of Kailen Daniel, alleges that Jewell groomed and sexually abused Daniel during her minor years. The complaint asserts that the abuse began when Daniel was either 15 or 16 and lasted for multiple years, escalating from expressions of affection to sexual acts perpetrated against her will.

Accusations Against Central Baptist Church

The church finds itself accused of negligence in its hiring, supervision, investigation, and retention practices concerning Jewell, particularly following Daniel’s report of the abuse to the church’s leadership. The response from the church, it is claimed, was to pressure Daniel into silence to safeguard Jewell’s marriage and the church’s reputation. Furthermore, the church is criticized for permitting Jewell to continue interaction with minors subsequent to the report.

Legal Representation for the Victim

Attorneys Joshua Gillispie, Ryan Cavanaugh, and Constantine Venizelos, from Gillispie Law Firm and Constant Legal Group respectively, have shed light on the bravery displayed by the victim. They have emphasized the criticality of holding the church accountable. The complaint demands a jury trial and punitive damages with the aim to deter similar instances of negligence by other churches in the future.

Specialized Legal Teams in Sexual Abuse Cases

Gillispie Law Firm and Constant Legal Group are renowned for their expertise in representing victims of sexual abuse. They specialize in civil sex abuse cases and child sexual abuse in Arkansas, respectively. With this lawsuit, they seek to uphold justice, advocate for survivors’ rights, and ensure Central Baptist Church is held responsible for any proven misconduct. The lawsuit is seen as a landmark case representing the growing intolerance for negligence and cover-ups of sexual abuse in religious institutions.